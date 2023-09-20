14 Shops Band Together For Second Annual Twin Cities Vintage Fall Crawl

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams

After a successful first year, the Twin Cities Vintage Fall Crawl will return next month.

Spearheaded by Tandem Vintage's Amanda Baumann and The Mustache Cat's Rebecca Sansone, the crawl is a month-long promotion designed to encourage vintage enthusiasts to shop goods from 14 local, women-owned businesses for a cause.

The crawl launches October 1 and runs through October 31. With every purchase of a $10 passport, shoppers will receive 10 percent off all 14 participating vintage and antique shops—Carousel + Folk, Tandem Vintage, B. Resale, Legacy, Audrey Rose Vintage, The Golden Pearl Vintage, Olio Vintage, Moth Oddities, Up Six Vintage, Style Society, Succotash, The Mustache Cat, Encore Boutique, and Betty's Antiques.

"We really believe in community over competition, and the crawl provides us a chance to connect with and support some really talented business owners in the Twin Cities," says Vintage Fall Crawl co-founder Amanda Baumann.

According to Baumann, last year's crawl saw phenomenal success, surpassing her and Sansone's expectations by selling more than 600 passports and raising more than $6,000 for its charity partner, Women's Advocates. This year, the crawl is partnering with the YMCA of Minneapolis and YMCA of Saint Paul to donate all passport proceeds and help their missions of empowerment eliminating racism, and promoting social justice.

Pre-order a passport online or pick one up at any participating shops. vintagefallcrawl.com