Editor's Picks: Valentine's Day Shopping Events

Whether you’re riding solo, having a galentine's day, or celebrating with your love, hit up one of the many festive hearts day events happening around the Twin Cities.

Editor's Picks: Valentine's-Themed Events, Sales and Goods

Did someone say BYOB? Grab your DIY pals (and your cocktail of choice!) and snag a spot at The Mustache Cat's dried floral arrangement class to dream up your own centerpiece with help from blooms sourced by flower gurus Ergo Floral. Plus, an exclusive discount on the vintage shop's assortment for attendees. Space limited! February 9, 500 Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, themustachecat.com

Learn from the pros. Speaking of blooms...here's another reason to skip the delivery and channel your inner florist. Local florist Sip 'n Bloom is hosting a variety of DIY workshops at its studio all weekend long. Can you say, "girls night out?" February 10-13, sipnbloom.com

Brick-and-mortar bouquets. We love when local shops partner with florists to offer stunning, grab-and-go bouquets. Nordeast dwellers, check out The Foundry Home Goods' new digs to stock up on its best-selling beeswax candles, hand-blown Mexican glass, and pick up a Valentine's arrangement made by owner Anna Hillegass herself.

Friendship bracelets. ICYMI: Permanent jewelry is trending, and local stores are getting in on the action. Get zapped on February 9 at Serge and Jane, who's hosting Wild Witchery Co., or at St. Paul's Enchanté's pop-up with Gold & Eight (February 13). Grab your bestie (or partner) or treat yourself to a little bling—gold-filled forever bracelets are as durable as they are chic.

The love club. Neighboring boutiques at Uptown's Lake + Irving Les Sol, Combine, Legacy, and Bevel are teaming up to host a Valentine's Day-themed night market that will include estate jewelry, tarot card readings, discounts, bubbles, and more. February 9, shoplessol.com

Night moves. The Minneapolis Craft Market is back for a special Valentine's edition of its fan-favorite market at the Machine Shop: Old St. Anthony Valentine's Night Market. The historic building will be brimming with home goods, body care products to jewelry, knits and apparel. Plus, tunes from DJ Buster Baxter, craft brews, wine, and cocktails. February 10, 300 2nd St. SE, Mpls., mplscraftmarket.com

Founders Co. Galentine's Day Event: Been wanting to scope out Nolan Mains newcomer Founders Co.? Here's your chance. Celebrate Galentine's Day at the makers-focused shop with 10 percent off all purchases, sips, snacks, birth chart readings, and on-site pen and watercolor sketches available for purchase. February 13, 3937 Market St., Edina, founders-co-mn.myshopify.com