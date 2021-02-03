Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Valentines Day gift ideas Floral arrangement (price available upon request), by Ergo, 516 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-9562; dried-raspberry-and-chocolate bar ($8), by Comptoir du Cacao, sea salt dark chocolate bar ($6), by Coco, silver-and-14k-gold chain necklace ($5,280), by Emanuela Duca, and gourmet chocolate tasting set ($27), by François Pralus, all from Max’s, Excelsior and Grand, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364; Louis Vuitton lock chain necklace ($330), by Shayne and Coco, from Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387; greeting card ($8, monthly subscription), by Quill and Cue, quillandcue.com

After months of distance from loved ones, why not use Cupid’s day to give a partner, Galentine, or even yourself (no judgment!) a pretty pick-me-up? No matter the year, old-fashioned snail mail, sweet treats, and botanical stunners are always appreciated.

Editor's Picks

Long live snail mail! Send a little sweetness to someone in-need of a pick-me-up with a handwritten note with help from local greeting card subscription company Quill & Cue. Sign up for monthly deliveries and you can keep spreading the joy all year long. Bonus: Quill & Cue has options for both kiddos and adults—a pick for the entire fam. quillandcue.com

Designer delights. We're crushing hard on local jewelry designer Shayne & Coco's pieces, especially those that incorporate vintage Louis Vuitton handbag locks. Consider this our pick for the fashionista on your list who’s sure to appreciate something nobody else has. DM to order @shayandcoco, also available at Requisite in North Loop, 211 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., 612-259-7387

Special delivery. In addition to dreamy Valentine's Day bouquets and arrangements (a limited number now available for pre-order), St. Paul florist and gift shop Ergo curated XO-themed local makers gift boxes filled with goodies for warming hearts. Or stop by and check out the shop's dried flower bar to dream up your own arrangement that will outlive Cupid's month. 516 Selby Ave., St. Paul, ergofloral.com

Frost yourself. Locally-owned and operated Max's was practically made for this holiday. Owner Ellen Hertz' standout collection of one-of-a-kind baubles from unique designers and brands combined with a can't-beat selection of fine artisan chocolates (and greeting cards to boot) make this St. Louis Park-based shop the sweetest escape for a little retail therapy. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, stylebymax.com

More Valentine's-Themed Events, Sales and Goods

The Love Club: A Valentine's Day Market: Remember makers markets? Oh how we miss thee. Sister-owned, sustainable fashion and lifestyle boutique Les Sól is teaming up with over ten local businesses and artists—from vintage purveyors to water colorists to local distillers—for a socially-distanced collaborative pop-up. February 13-14, 4353 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., shoplessol.com

Tandem Vintage Valentine's Day Story Sale: Tandem’s Amanda Baumann puts a festive, Valentine's spin on her Instagram story sale this week. Tune in at 5 P.M. to score secondhand wares that boast a sweet and romantic feel (think: eyelet blouses, red and white polka dots, cuddly throws, and retro baubles). A sweet surprise? All orders will be packed with (vintage, of course) valentines and sugary treats. @tandemvintage

Camille Hempel at Serge and Jane: Known for her knack for creating androgynous, badass mixed-metal pieces and love medals, Wisconsin-based jewelry designer Camille Hempel is setting up shop inside France Ave. boutique Serge and Jane. Stop by the one-stop store to explore the collection, as well as hubby and wife Jamie and Casey Carl's killer selection of goods for men, women, home, and baby (both real and fur). Music lovers, make sure to scour the vinyl wall and bins to add a new addition to your repertoire. February 11–14, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, sergeandjane.com

Galentine's Day Virtual Color Event: Tune into Arc's Value Village special edition Facebook live with thrift stylist Sarah, who will be exploring the psychology of color and offering tips and tricks for successfully adding it into your life—and closet. February 13 at 10 A.M., @arcsvaluevillage

Valentine's Day Cocoa Bombs by Drizzle: Is it just us, or is everyone cuckoo for cocoa bombs? Curb a sweet tooth with Minnetonka-based cocoa bomb company Drizzle's Valentine's day delights. All week long, it will be taking orders on hearts day-themed and classic cocoa bombs that are shelf-stable and last for up to six weeks. Plus, the cute packaging is sure to make your—or your hunny's—heart race. Sales go live on Wednesday, February 3 at 6:30 P.M. drizzlemn.com

Cookie Cart's Valentine's Day Dozen: North Minneapolis-based Cookie Cart, an organization that provides training and employment for teens ages 15 to 18 within urban nonprofit bakeries, is treating you to a special "Darling's Discount" for heart's day. Now through the 14th, take, you guessed it, 14 percent off your order of hand decorated, ooey gooey cookies. cookiecart.org

Valentine's Weekend at Paisley Park: Feel the love at Prince's purple palace. Next week, the museum will feature surprise merchandise giveaways included on all tours, and even blare some of Prince’s best love tracks in the NPG Music Club café. Plus, shoppers can take 15 percent off on most merchandise when they visit the Paisley Park Mall of America pop-up concept. February 12-15, paisleypark.com