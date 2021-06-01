Uptown Curl's Hair Runway Show Celebrates Curliness

× Expand Courtesy of Uptown Curl Uptown Curl team

Uptown Curl owner Kristy Zimmerman has been busy since the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, she was one of the small business owners in Stillwater to speak with Governor Walz about how COVID-19 mitigations affected the livelihood of those she employed. She opened up an Uptown Curl Fargo four months ago. And, despite having to close her salons for a couple of months, she not only kept her Menomonie salon alive (it opened right before COVID-19 hit in 2020), but she opened a 4,000-square-foot salon in Maple Grove in October.

While she's been having little celebrations along the way, this June, Zimmerman is finally able to hold an event worthy of Uptown Curl's accomplishments. Les Cheveux (French for "the hair") is a night of live hair demos including cuts, twist techniques, and braiding; a 20-model hair runway show with looks from the everyday to the avant garde; and an afterparty, all at the Maple Grove location on June 11. The event is free, but VIP tickets, raffle tickets, and drink tickets will all help support the nonprofit bone marrow registry Be the Match.

"Right now so many people across the board, they want volume," Zimmerman says of the latest curly-haired trends, many of which will be featured during the show. "We're seeing volume being celebrated in all different kinds of texture; that is the biggest request every day. They want freedom, where they're like, 'My hair is really big anyway. I'm so sick of trying to tamp it down. What would it do if I let it do its thing?'"

An unofficial open house

Besides the hair showcase, Zimmerman says Les Cheveux is also part open house for people to see the Maple Grove location if they haven't been yet. After all, it is officially the home base for the Uptown Curl team now: Zimmerman decided not to renew the lease on her original Minneapolis location.

It was a tough decision, but ultimately Zimmerman didn't want to spread herself too thin between five locations plus the trips to Duluth she and other team members had been doing. Maple Grove has enough space for all of Zimmerman's former Minneapolis stylists and estheticians—she hated being forced to pick who didn't get to work in the small Uptown salon due to COVID restrictions.

The Maple Grove salon allowed Zimmerman to launch the Uptown Curl Training Academy, which will offer accredited continuing education for not only her stylists but outside stylists as well. Already, she has hosted HattoriHanzo Shears' Graham Nation, who has worked with celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Bebe Rexha, and Ashanti.

"You have to remember that cosmetology school is pretty short," Zimmerman says. "It's focused on safety, sanitation—you know, the very basics. A lot of times they don't have time to get into the nuances of curly hair and textured hair, and the instructors themselves don't have that expertise. So it is something [where] you have to seek out that knowledge and that education."

Feel good, look good

The curly hair movement began before Uptown Curl opened (check out the catalyst, Curly Girl: The Handbook, by Zimmerman's friend Lorraine Massey), but Zimmerman says that it's only in recent years that mainstream attention has really focused on it. She says, "I love to see that these major brands are saying, 'Yeah, okay, like obviously this is a huge industry that we have been missing out on,' and now they're making products more inclusive for different hair types because curly hair isn't a fad. It's something people are born with. It's part of who they are."

If you can't wait for Les Cheveux to see some of the team's favorite products in action, here are three of Zimmerman's picks, available at Uptown Curl: