Upcycled Luxury

We recently spotted some major eye candy at Harpers Bryn Mawr. The pieces are created by Stephen Wilson, a North Carolina–based artist who taps his passions for painting, embroidery, and sustainable practices to reimagine everyday items into one-of-a-kind three-dimensional works captured in acrylic box frames.

The luxury collection is influenced by high fashion and incorporates repurposed luxe gift boxes, bags, and fabrics from iconic houses such as Gucci, Hermès, and Chanel. Can you say “très chic”? Works start at $300.

Honey (shown), 12" x 12", $900. Located within Studio 411 Salon, Mpls., 612-374-1477