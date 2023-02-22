Twin Cities Shops Offer Online Blizzard Sales

The hype for this week’s snowmageddon is real. Need something to do while you’re trapped at home? Shop local from the comfort of your couch. Maybe you’re sick of your sweaters, or are craving something bright in your wardrobe to help you manifest spring—these Twin Cities shops can help.

Bean and Ro: It’s never too late to add to your winter wear repertoire. Visit this one-stop Linden Hills shop and take an extra 10 percent off all winter sale items in-store, or shop online with code blizzard10. beanandro.com

Equation: 50th and France's Equation will close early today, only to move the fun to Instagram, where the boutique will post pieces to its story all day long as part of a special snow day sale. @equationmn

Golden Rule: This charming Excelsior gallery and boutique is encouraging you to hunker down at home. Closed Wednesday and Thursday, take 25 percent off online with code SNOWDAZE at checkout. shopgoldenrule.com

Jaxen Grey: The Twin Cities–based men’s retailer is doing some spring (er, blizzard) cleaning: Shop an extra 15 percent off clearance items online through Friday. No code necessary. jaxengrey.com

Les Sol: Whether you're trudging around Uptown or surfing the web, Les Sol has you covered with 15 percent off your purchase in-store and online, Wednesday through Thursday. shoplessol.com

Max’s: Need something sparkly to match the glittering snow outside? Shop 10 percent off everything (including sale items!) online Wednesday and Thursday with code WINTERSNOW2023. The store will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at least—keep an eye on socials for Friday and weekend updates. stylebymax.com

Pacifier: Our cities’ go-to chain of baby and child stores is embracing the winter wonderland with a 20 percent off flash sale. Shop in-store (Highland Park, Nolo, Wayzata, or Edina) or online with code snowday20. pacifierkids.com

Parc: The Nolo women’s fashion and lifestyle boutique is closed Wednesday and Thursday, and offering 15 percent off the entire online shop with code SNOWDAY. parcboutique.com

Proper: Dreaming of warmer weather? So is the LynLake shop’s team. Proper will offer 20 percent off everything through Sunday (in-store, if they can stay open, and online) with its Bring On Spring sale. proper-shops.com

Style Society: While the vintage and antique treasure trove is closed Wednesday and Thursday, you can still social media shop. Tune in to its Instagram account for a two-day story sale. But don’t wait to claim—these one-of-a-kind pieces go fast. @stylesociety.shop