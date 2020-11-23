Ready, Set, Shop! Your Guide to Local Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday Deals

× Expand Foxwell Foxwell

Small Business Saturday holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a day dedicated to supporting local businesses, artists, makers, and, well, each other. And now, there’s a lot of uncertainty around the state of our cities right now, and as we enter the colder months and stores go up against their biggest projections of the year (and as a virus waxes and wanes throughout the country), it’s important to keep reminding ourselves to help make local cash registers ring.

But just as they do, Twin Cities brands and shopkeepers are forging ahead and coming up with new ways to create breezy local gifting and shopping experiences for their customers, and for the big shopping holidays are extending deals, virtual events, and drawings all weekend long. Here’s an A-Z sampling of events and sales not to miss. (Not feeling up to shopping IRL? Make sure to ask shops about shipping, curbside pick-up and local delivery options.)

We'll be updating this post throughout the week, so keep checking back! Don't see your sale or event listed below? Drop us a note and we'll happily add.

Arch Addicts: Stock up on goods for perfect, zoom-worthy brows and shop 20 percent off Arch Addicts products through Thanksgiving. Sale items and brands include the Arch Addicts collection, Vie, Phytomer, Le Mieux, Face Reality, and more. Now through Thanksgiving, 8981 Aztec Dr., Eden Prairie, 763-229-6190, archaddicts.com.

Atmosfere: Dudes, you're in luck. The Nolo men's retailer is offering 30 percent off until New Years Eve. 730 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., facebook.com.

Brooke & Lou: Locally-based home interiors brand Brooke & Lou will offer a variety of deals from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. From Wednesday Nov 25 to Thursday Nov 26, newsletter subscribers can gain early access to sitewide discounts. Starting Friday at midnight, customers can shop 25 percent off sitewide until noon, when customers can shop 20 percent off through Sunday. Cyber Monday will ring in 20 percent off with a surprise offer as well, brookeandlou.com.

Bumbershute: This fashion-forward boutique is offering 20 percent off all purchases. 5014 France Ave. S., Edina., bumbershute.com.

Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage: Now's your chance to scoop up the 50th and France shop's award-winning olive oil (at 40 percent off) and handmade Mediterranean ceramics and textiles (25 percent off). November 23-29, 4946 France Ave. S., Edina, @coccinella_usa.

Combine: The Uptown shop is offering 20 percent off everything until the end of the year. 1609 W. Lake St., Mpls., combinempls.com.

Enchanté: The Still water boutique has deals running all weekend long. The earlier you stop by on Black Friday, the better, with savings shrinking as the day goes on. On small 'biz Saturday, stop by for a draw your discount and a free gift with purchase. November 29-30, shopenchante.com.

Equation: Each day this week, the women's Edina boutique is hosting a daily Black Friday week deal, from 20 percent off to complimentary candles with each purchase. equationmn.com

Face Foundrié (Friday–New Years Day): In need of some self-care in self-quarantine? Now through the end of the year the skincare brand and chain of boutique spas is offering a gift card promotion: Purchase $100 in gift cards and receive $20 credit. Locations: Maple Grove, Galleria, and North Loop, facefoundrie.com.

Foxwell: Stop by Brad and Heather Fox's new interiors haven and with every purchase, receive a free juniper moss-scented candle, November 27-20, 4400 France Ave. S., Mpls., thefoxwell.com.

Galleria: For the week of Black Friday, Galleria will launch Galleria To Go!, a same-day delivery service for purchases over $200 at participating stores. The service will be available throughout the holiday season for a safe shopping experience from home. November 23-29, Galleria, Edina, 952-925-4321, galleriaedina.com INFO ABOUT THE POP-UP EVENT?

Golden Rule: This year, Golden Rule is partnering with other small local brans and encouraging buyers to shop small with the incentive of a gift card worth 10 percent of what you spent through November 28. Participating businesses include Nice Nice, Lucy & Co, Anna Lisabeth, Impressed Threads, and Tandem Vintage. Additionally, the Excelsior shop will be popping up at The Galleria each weekend for a “Holiday Reimagined” with The Collective, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098, shopgoldenrule.com.

Grethen House: Take an additional 40 percent off of already-discounted items. 50th and France and North Loop, grethenhouse.com.

HOUSER: The North Loop lifestyle and fair-trade jewelry store is giving you plenty of time to save this Black Friday. Now through Nov. 30, save 20 percent on everything with code BLACKFRIDAY20. November 21-30, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., shophouser.com.

iWare: Up your eyewear game (the ultimate zoom accessory) at the Northeast store's safe, private, and personalized shopping experience and receive 10 percent off a complete pair purchase with 20 percent off on an additional pair. Appointments for the event, November 27-28, can be made online. 339 13th Ave. NE., Mpls., iwarenortheast.com.

Juli Brush: A favorite of Selling Sunset’s Heather Young, the luxury diamond cleaning system will automatically apply 20 percent off to all orders. November 21-30, julibrush.com.

Larissa Loden: Local jewelry design darling is marking her entire site of baubles at 20 percent off, now through Small Business Saturday. November 23-28, larissaloden.com.

Love Your Melon: Love Your Melon will launch over 350 new styles for CyberWeek. The styles feature kids' favorites including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Peanuts, Marvel, and more. Additionally, 30 percent off and free shipping will be automatically applied for Cyber Monday, Loveyourmelon.com.

MartinPatrick3: Loyalty members can get a head start on Black Friday with the store’s pre-shop event, plus 20 percent off. Contact a sales associate to reserve a time slot, and be sure to peep the Nolo department store's new holiday gift guide for ideas for everyone on your list. 212 3rd Ave. N., #106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com.

Mille: The cool-girl brand is marking down a selection of its in-house collection as well as pieces from other brands like Richer Poorer, Faithful The Brand, and more, shopmille.com.

North Loop Lights Virtual Shopping Experience: The third annual North Loop Lights, created by Queen Anna's Nicole Jennings, is back. This time, with a virtual twist. Sign up to receive an exclusive video link that will grant access to a 360-degree look at more than a dozen Nolo businesses, plus a peek at store owners' favorite holiday gifts ideas. Friday, November 27, notion.so.

Pacifier (Thurs-Mon): The local children's boutique deals include 20 percent off everything in-store and online with code FRIYAY, special pricing on select strollers and car seats, and an exclusive Cyber Monday giveaway with Melanated Mamas via Instagram. Additionally, Melanated Mamas will be doing an Instagram takeover with advice for parents on stress management, holiday survival, and self care. Locations in: North Loop, Edina (50th & France), Highland Park, and Wayzata, pacifierkids.com.

Proper: Take 20 percent off your entire purchase (online and in-store). 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., proper-shops.com.

Pumpz & Company: Pumpz is starting its Black Friday sale early, offering all clearance shoes for $75 or less. Sale applies for in-store purchases only. Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com.

Requisite: Get winter ready with the boutique's outerwear sale—20 percent off all coats, scarves, ponchos and hats. 211 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., @requisitenorthloop.

Santosha Co.: The clean skincare brand's namesake "Santosha Facial" is on on mega sale (originally $218, now $168) for Black Friday. Consider it the ultimate at-home facial kit including cleanser, toner, face cream, facial oil, eye cream, and exfoliating clay mask. A one and done. santosha.co.

Serge + Jane: The one-stop Linden Hills boutique is offering 20 percent off everything for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, plus a free treat with any pet purchase. To provide their shoppers with a little extra something special, owners Jamie and Casey will host drawings giving customers the chance to win some of the couple's “favorite things.” November 27-29, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638, sergeandjane.com.

Softies: Did you know this local brand was a favorite of Oprah's? The slouch turtleneck lounger has been on her list for four years straight! Softies is getting in on the Black Friday action early by hosting a flash sale each day this week. Goods practically made for staying at home? Sign us up. November 23-29, softiespjs.com.

South Minneapolis Small Business Coalition: Ten small businesses from across South Minneapolis—Homespun Gifts and Decor, Mother Earth Gardens, Sift Gluten Free, Moon Palace Books, Harriet and Alice, Tangletown Bikes, Tare Market, Wild Rumpus, Rue48 Salon, and Blooma—have joined forces for a Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday gift card promo. Buy four $25 gift cards, get one free. November 27–30, homespunmn.com.

Statement Boutique: Select styles, cozy accessories, and a variety of local jewelry designers and gifts will be 20 percent off. November 27-29, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., thestatementboutique.com.

Stigma Hemp: 2020s been stressful. Enter: CBD. With the purchase of any Stigma product, receive a free bottle of 600MG Mint CBD Oil—the ultimate stocking stuffer. 250 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., stigmahemp.com.