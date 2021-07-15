Local Bike Shops Ride Out Ongoing Shortages

× Expand Handsome Cycles

Since last spring, the bicycle, a do-it-all vehicle for exercise, open-air transit and pure bliss, has become more desirable than ever. According to The NPD Group, cycling industry sales rose 75% in April last year compared to 2019. Increased sales rolled on to the next year with a 57% increase between April 2020 and 2021.

However, the industry’s supply chain couldn’t shift gears fast enough when the bike boom began and has remained strained ever since. Joshua Klauck, owner and founder of Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar in Minneapolis, remembers it started with parts. “Early on last year, we saw a shortage in tubes. At that point, you can’t even do the most basic service that shops offer, which is fixing flat tires. So that felt really bad.”

The situation went downhill fast and by last summer, complete bike shortages became commonplace. This seems reasonable given the spike in demand, but why hasn’t the landscape improved after more than a year? “It’s everything” said Klauck, referencing global shipping bottlenecks, issues sourcing raw steel and lead times from overseas manufacturers doubling or even tripling. “It’s all of it stacked up.”

Wait times for repairs have also been stretched longer, as more bikes on the road means more popped tires and snapped cables. Like similar shops across the country, the turnaround time has grown from a few days to nearly a month at Angry Catfish. In order to continue building new bikes and servicing customers who bought bikes at their shop, they’ve shut down service to the general public for the first time in their 11-year history. “It definitely hasn’t been easy, but we’ve been doing the best we can,” Klauck said.

You need only travel north to Handsome Cycles to see that issue turned on its head at another Minneapolis bike shop. While waiting on some batches of parts ordered long ago, the shop has temporarily opened service to non-Handsome Cycles owners this month. “We just thought hey this is something we can do, and maybe someone would appreciate it.” Explained Jesse Erickson, co-founder and CEO of Handsome Cycles.

Currently, Handsome reports a 4-7 day turnaround for repairs and Erickson estimates they’ll keep the service going until end of July, albeit with a touch of uncertainty in his voice. “I guess we’ll have to play it by ear and see if our orders show up when they’re supposed to. If there’s a delay of those parts, we may be able to offer the service longer.” At this point, it’s anyone’s guess.

At least now after a year of navigating rough terrain, owners like Klauck and Erickson know how to pivot around these obstacles. Later this summer, Angry Catfish plans to move to a new location and train in three more mechanics, enabling them to eventually reopen their services to all. Erickson, who would normally order parts in October for March delivery the following year, has already placed orders for next year, which he hopes to see by late spring. You’ll also be able to see a selection of Handsome Cycle bikes at their State Fair booth this August, tucked right by the MyTalk booth.

Some industry experts expect a balance between bicycle supply and demand by the end of 2022, while others place more conservative bets on the end of 2024. With many moving parts, the past year proves that it’s tough to predict what’s next but generally, this spike appears to be part of a lasting shift. When new cyclists finally hop on their backordered bikes, there will be plenty of equipment upgrades and repairs to follow.

For now, Klauck advises not selling your old ride for an upgrade until you have your replacement firmly in your grasp. “Any bike you can ride is a good bike at this moment.”

Looking at the bigger picture, underneath shop owners’ stress lies a real excitement over the uptick in interest. “Bicycling is like a drug,” Klauck says. “Just because you bought a commuter bike this year doesn't mean you won't soon get excited about mountain biking, because you're just looking for more ways to stay on two wheels.”