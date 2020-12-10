10 Gifts That Are Trending This Year

×

Gifts Tending 2020

1. Leather-and-shearling tote ($450), from Shinola, Galleria, 612-338-5493 2. Holiday candle ($38), by GRAY Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150 3. Explorer Book ($40), by The New York Times, from Target, target.com 4. Wool scarf ($85), by Faribault Woolen Mill Co., 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-314-7268 5. Winter parka ($495), by Askov Finlayson, askovfinlayson.com 6. Kids’ speedster plane ($180), by Vici Brands, from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329 7. Acrylic checkerboard ($1,516), by Edie Parker, also from MartinPatrick3 8. Leather Twin Cities journal ($118), also from MartinPatrick3 9. Fragrance gift set ($125 for a set of five), by From Grasse with Love, grassewithlove.com 10. Electric kettle ($160), by Smeg, from Cooks of Crocus Hill, Grand Ave., Stillwater, and North Loop, 612-223-8167