Unisex Shop Together Opens in Northeast

Photograph by Judith Marilyn Together, a unisex and menswear-inspired store

Unisex and genderless fashion has been on the rise for years, but one local, Erik Hamline (yes, the force behind the Mother Co. plant shops), sees an opportunity to make it more mainstream in Minnesota.

Enter: Together, a unisex and menswear-inspired store specializing in transitionary pieces and products to be enjoyed by anyone.

“When it comes to labeling something female or male, I believe it’s of no benefit to create a limitation,” says Hamline, who has noticed a handful of his female friends gravitating toward menswear brands.

Just like the garments, the space boasts a neutral, modern, and minimalist vibe and feels like something out of New York, Paris, or Tokyo. Boxy, oversize, and crisp-cut pieces with a utilitarian edge—from eco-friendly brands from Europe, Asia, and the U.S., such as YMC Clothing and Museum of Peace and Quiet—act as showstoppers, while design magazines, accessories, home décor, and grooming products play supporting roles.

Stay tuned for the store’s own coffee shop, slated to open this spring.

501 1st Ave. NE, Mpls.