Together Opens in Northeast Minneapolis

Erik Hamline, owner of Minnesota’s trendy cactus and tropical house plant shop Mother Co., has opened a new shop across the river in Northeast. Last month Hamline opened Together, a unisex and menswear store with an emphasis on lifestyle, accessory, and grooming, after years of wanting to open an apparel shop and over a year of conversations with brands and designers and building out the space.

The shop opened with products from their foundational brand lineup featuring UK, European and Japanese brands like YMC clothing, Museum of Peace & Quiet, Flower Mountain shoes, and F. Miller skincare. As designers attempt a return to normal business operations after the challenges of the past few years, Hamline is hoping to have a full brand representation starting in the spring of next year including a number of lifestyle products from outdoor gear, home decor and magazines. With a commitment to the highest quality, Hamline says, “an incredible level of quality in both design and materials is paramount, but also responsible manufacturing and production methods alongside eco-conscious textiles are extremely important to us.”

Seeing a trend towards androgynous and gender-neutral clothing, Hamline said Together “leans towards menswear but with an emphasis on transitionary pieces and products that can be enjoyed by anyone.” That applies to most everything that the shop carries, including the accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Noticing a lack of men’s grooming products, the shop will also provide a number of men’s and unisex skincare, body, and grooming brands.

Although they’ve just begun, Hamline is looking ahead. Excited to expand further into what else customers would like to see. “I love the idea of opening the doors to a new community and sharing the space as a means of personal exploration into style and design.”

Together, 501 1st Ave. NE., Mpls., @together___shop, together-store.com