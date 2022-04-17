Vintage Shopping Tips from the Pros

× Expand Kate Arends from Wit and Delight Kate Arends from Wit and Delight

"Don’t forget to look up and down. That cool brass tray may be layered under a stack of ugly plastic or wood ones on a low or high shelf." —Mickie Clark, freelance prop and photo stylist

"Keep a running list of items you’re looking for, because you never know where or when you’ll find them." —Kate Arends, founder of Wit and Delight

"Since sales are usually final, make sure to carry measurements of things you’re looking for and photos of the spaces you’re looking to fill so you know they’ll fit before purchasing." —Andrew Flesher, interior designer

"Be patient. Sometimes you find nothing, and other times you happen upon your own china that has been discontinued." —Talla Skogmo, interior designer

"It’s helpful to become friendly with the owners. They look out for you! They are willing to find special pieces for you and always keep you in mind when they do their shopping and bring products in." —Jacqueline Fortier, interior designer

"My go-to hub in Minneapolis is Loft Antiques, specifically because they do a really great job of curating their space. Though it’s chock-full of antiques, it never feels overwhelming to the point where I get intimidated to sort through things. I always come away with either a chair or a unique glassware set or textile." —Nicole Crowder, furniture designer and editor

"Don’t be concerned with pedigree, nicks, and dings. Some people get caught up on finding scratches or flaws on antiques and then get discouraged and don’t buy. And when they do that, they miss out on the opportunity that an old piece can bring to a room, which is instant charm and character." —Jacqueline Fortier

"Stop by frequently. I’ve found my favorite finds while running into a shop near my home, like The Missouri Mouse, when I have a couple of minutes to spare before picking my kids up from school. I just found two side tables that I had been searching for for over a year just this week within 10 minutes of browsing!" —Kate Arends

"My favorite antique dealers/shops are Anthony Scornavacco Antiques in downtown St. Paul and Robert J Riesberg Antiques in Sunfish Lake. Both have spectacular finds. Anthony has exquisite items from miniatures to spectacular furniture. Robert’s setting is in his lovely period home." —Talla Skogmo

"A lot of stores have an online presence and “leak” their new offerings on sites and/or Insta. Because of that, your competition to score a treasure is greater—make sure to check in on social channels frequently to score something before someone else does." —Andrew Flesher

>>Read our Guide to Vintage and Antiques Shops in the Twin Cities