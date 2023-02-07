Timberwolves Team Up with Hybrid Nation for Exclusive Merch

× Expand Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves and Hybrid Nation

The Minnesota Timberwolves have teamed up with streetwear and lifestyle brand Hybrid Nation for their latest limited-edition collection, released at the beginning of February in honor of Black History Month.

The collection includes two sweatshirts, a t-shirt and a knit embroidered beanie – all in the team’s signature white, gray, blue and green shades. The apparel, designed by Hybrid Nation’s Luis Santiago, features the brand’s signature motto, “In Diversity We Trust.” Fans can find the clothing exclusively for sale at the Timberwolves Team Stores in the skyway and Target Center.

Hybrid Nation, locally-owned and focused on a mission of socially conscious streetwear, is led by founder Jeremy Sutherland, the brother of chef and restaurateur Justin Sutherland. The brand aims to promote diversity and emphasize the importance of social equality through their clothing.

“This collection will be on sale through the end of the season, but there will definitely be more to come,” Jeremy Sutherland said, regarding future collaborations. “I think it was a big success on the first few nights—we saw a lot of hoodies in the arena.”

The Hybrid Nation collaboration is part of a series of partnerships presented by the Timberwolves and Lynx in collaboration to celebrate Black History Month.