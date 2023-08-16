Timberwolves Reveal New City Edition Jerseys

× Expand Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves Naz Reid (left) and Mike Conley in the new Timberwolves uniforms.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be sporting a new look this season. The team announced the design for their 2023-2024 city edition uniform right on the shore at Lake Minnetonka. To celebrate, the rapper Yung Gravy from Rochester gave a special performance, decked-out in the new uniform.

Inspired by Minnesota lake life, the uniform features a water texture pattern and utilizes the color “Lake Blue,” an homage to summertime fun spent on the water, something important to many Minnesotan fans.

The water pattern was handmade in Bloomington, and is custom to this design. To make the look even more Minnesotan, an outline of the state (in Lake Blue obviously) is patched on the waistband of the shorts. Screen printed on the jersey is “Land of 10,000 Lakes” flanked by North Stars.

Introduced by Nike in 2017, city edition jerseys honor and highlight the fans who are so integral to the team. The Timberwolves dity edition jersey is the seventh uniform for the franchise, and the team will wear it at the inaugural in-season tournament November 3.

Fans can purchase their very own City Edition jersey at the Timberwolves Team Store located in the Target Center and at shop.timberwolves.com. Watch Yung Gravy help unveil the uniforms below.