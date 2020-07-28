Editor's Picks: This Week in Twin Cities Shopping

× Expand photo courtesy of Tandem Vintage Tandem Vintage

Max's Semi-Annual Sale: The St. Louis Park jewelry staple's semi-annual sale is back—and, lucky you, it's been extended through Saturday. Stop by Max's for 20-70 percent off a selection of baubles, home decor and gifts and chocolates. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, stylebymax.com

GoodThings Warehouse Sale: Locally-owned GoodThings is gearing up for a four-day long (socially-distanced) warehouse sale, featuring merch from all GoodThings locations and sister stores (including GoodStyle and GoodKids). Bonus: everything starts at 50 percent off. Wednesday, July 29–Saturday, Aug. 1, White Bear Lake Armory (for gifts, kids, and home goods) and GoodStyle White Bear Lake (clothing and jewelry), facebook.com

Vintage On a Dime: Vintage Queen Amanda Baumann, owner and curator of Tandem Vintage, is hosting her fourth annual thrift and consignment backyard bazaar. This year, she's teaming up with other vintage darlings Arlee Park, Bekah Worley Co., Glamdiggers Vintage, and WAAM Industries. A $20 early bird entry fee will ensure your spot (number of shoppers will be limited this year to ensure health and safety), and go toward the event's charitable parter: Campaign for Black Men. Just don't forget your mask! 2925 S. 34th Ave., Mpls., facebook.com

Queen Anna House of Fashion Fit for a Queen Virtual Trunk Show: This Thursday, North Loop women's fashion and lifestyle boutique Queen Anna House of Fashion is hosting a free, virtual trunk show featuring two of the shops favorite inclusive brands Marcellamoda & Ripley Rader, and chatting fashion trends, style inspiration and a conversation around celebrating body diversity. eventbrite.com

Style For Days: Understanding Your Personal Style: Concierge Before the weekend wraps, pour yourself a mimosa and tune into luxury consignment and sister business to Queen Anna One Posh Closet’s free virtual masterclass. This week's goal? To help you find and understand your personal style. eventbrite.com

Uptown Mini Art Fair, Local Motion Edition: As part of Uptown's Mini Art Fair series, this weekend, the veteran women's fashion boutique is turning its parking lot into a distanced outdoor shopping market filled with goods from over a dozen local artists and makers. uptownminneapolis.com

Powderhorn Art Fair: This year, the 29th annual event is going virtual, via a brand spankin' new Powderhorn Art Fair website, which boasts works by a variety of Twin Cities artists and designers. New work added throughout the weekend, so be sure to check frequently. August 1–2, powderhornartfair.org