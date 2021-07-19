The Seamless Collection's Sustainable Style

× Expand Seamless Collection Seamless Collection

If there’s one thing that’s constant within the fast fashion industry, it’s overconsumption—buying three colors and two sizes of a skimpy, poorly made shirt that cost $5; spending money (and a lot of it) on microtrends that come in style as quickly as they go out of style.

But young people are catching on to the industry’s pitfalls and its subsequent impacts on the environment. Trends show that teens are more likely to shop secondhand and less likely to splurge on department store apparel. A group of former and current University of Minnesota students created a clothing line that reflects their philosophy on sustainability, style, and consumption.

Hamy Huynh and Jacqueline Nguyen of Jaded, Allison Pham of HeyPham, and Angie Huynh of SickNastyFits came together to create a collection of clothing that is just as chic as it is sustainable. The Seamless Collection takes upcycled vintage and thrifted clothing and puts a spin on each piece. This one of a kind, pop-of-color custom clothing line is made to last. Everything in the collection is a unique piece that comes in one size; once someone buys the piece, it’s off the online shelf.

Each brand, whether it’s SickNastyFits, HeyPham, or Jaded, upcycles clothing from second hand stores. “The mission of our brand is to prevent clothing from ending up in landfills, so we shop secondhand without overconsumption and, keeping in mind the community that we're shopping in, to not take too much from them,” Hamy Huynh, the co-founder of Jaded, says.

Huynh, aware of the environmental detriments of overconsumption and fast fashion, has begun to rethink what clothes she’s buying, where she’s buying those clothes from, and whether or not the ten seconds of trendiness are worth the environmental costs.

“In order to make progress about something that I care about,” Huynh says, “I've been trying to be a little bit more mindful of how much I consume and buying unique pieces from small businesses,” instead of from Shein, Huynh mentioned, or other fast fashion companies that sell trendy clothing for cheap, exploit their labor force, and contribute to global warming.

Creating unique clothing, to the girls, is but a side hustle. “It stems from us being busy bodies,” Nguyen says. Each creator has their own job, and designing and organizing this collection is something they have added to their already packed schedules. All very active students throughout their college careers, Huynh of SickNastyFits said the collection felt “kinda like another student group.”

As the group juggles school, work, and their own brands, the future of the next collection is uncertain, though they would love to put a few more out by the end of the year. Huynh said, “Buying something that's high quality and unique, and that people put time and effort into, that's why I love doing what we do.”