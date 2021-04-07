Queenie and Pearl Brings Vintage Cool to 50th and Xerxes

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lisa Banwell of Queenie and Pearl

Lisa Banwell developed a knack for discovering vintage at a young age. She recalls the days raiding her grandmother’s closet in search of pieces from decades past. At 15, she helped a local nonprofit open a secondhand store and even styled her first television segment.

Now she’s running her own shop, Queenie and Pearl, a hidden gem with a retro vibe at 50th and Xerxes. The concept started as a traveling pop-up and has morphed into a permanent, two-story boutique meets creative studio used for photo shoots and artist showcases. The store’s name is inspired by the fashions and style of Queenie Glam—one of a pack of teenage rock groupies who helped define the L.A. ’70s glam rock aesthetic—and pays homage to Janis Joplin’s final solo studio album, Pearl.

Banwell’s assortment caters to the rock-and-roll-loving free spirit, with goods for a range of ages—from tweens to boomers—at affordable price points. “The shop celebrates the bravery of all women expressing themselves with truth and grit,” says Banwell.

Find secondhand threads (unique items from music festivals and upcycled originals made by Banwell) juxtaposed with new pieces by popular boho brands like Free People and Daydreamer, a killer leather jacket selection, gifts, accessories, and an emphasis on goods by indie women makers. Charge up your phone prior to visiting—the vinyl wall, disco ball, dressing rooms, vintage posters, and chairs are seriously ’gram-worthy.

5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Mpls., 612-387-1572, queenieandpearl.com