Extending an Olive Branch

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Mary Sarah Stokman

Mary Sarah Stokman is no stranger to artisan-made wares.

“Both my grandmother and mother believed everyday essentials can—and should—be beautiful,” says Stokman, who grew up surrounded by household items that blended form and function.

A favorite? Pine needle baskets made by Native American communities in the Southwest. Similar baskets, woven by a Mayan community in Guatemala, decorate the shelves in The Olive Branch.

Stokman sources a small but mighty assortment of handcrafted gifts and goods—block-printed textiles, handblown Mexican glass, ceramics, and carved wood vases and cutting boards—along with apothecary items and antiques for her Macalester-Groveland shop.

Noting that standard retail products are “either overpriced and unessential or mass-produced and undervalued,” Stokman works to cut out the middle person and find direct, fair-trade companies to showcase in her brick-and-mortar, which marries minimalism with southwestern flair. Shop online or in person.

1832 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, olivebranchshop.co