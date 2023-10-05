The Mall Shakes It Up for Fall Fashion

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America MOA Fall Fashion 2023 Red Forget black and white, this look is red all over.

Remember that ism about the biggest gifts coming in the smallest packages? As sweater vests, pleated skirts, and shin-grazing socks slip into style for the season, Mall of America, the mothership of fall fashion, has some little surprises in store.

Photo courtesy of Mall of America MOA Fall Fashion 2023 Countryside Leveling up our layer game this season

Instead of a singular blowout to mark the kickoff to sweater weather, MOA is packing its (shopping) bags and hitting the town. Four mini guerilla fashion shows are popping up around the Twin Cities the first weekend in October, showcasing trends and looks curated around themes—think countryside or dark mode. The times and locations of the shows are a surprise, but, like the stiletto-studded streets of Manhattan in fall, watch for models in the wild on October 7 and 8. Two runway pop-ups at Mall of America in early October complete the wardrobe roundup.

Each outfit and theme in the campaign is woven into the Mall’s seasonal refrain: Up, Out, and Everywhere. An acknowledgement of capsule wardrobes and the enduring desire for well-made clothes that withstand time and trends, the mantra encapsulates a lineup of looks designed to be worn and re-worn. Just like we don’t buy an outfit for a singular experience, these styles are versatile and can go wherever we go.

Trendy in more than just fashion, Mall of America is dipping a toe in the tech waters, using AI-enhanced images as the settings for its fall styles. Throughout the month, watch for a sneak peek of the runway roster in a smattering of ads and social elements, backdropped by digitally generated images.

A Fashion-Forward Finale

Photo courtesy of Mall of America MOA Fall Fashion 2023 Dark Mode Dark Mode: On

Though the Mall is sprinkling doses of fall fashion throughout the month, the series closes out in style with a major catwalk celey. Melding fashion and flavors, A Night with MOA Style on Saturday, October 14 showcases what’s trending this PSL season, complemented by craft cocktails, fancy fare, and unique experiences.

We’re head-over-high-heels for this stunning lineup. Asian-cuisine queen Ann Ahmed (you know her from Lat 14, Khaluna, and brand-new Gai Noi) is curating the night’s nibbles, and Northeast Minneapolis newbie Steady Pour is shaking and stirring libations. A photobooth captures your flawless fall ’fit against a slew of digitally created backgrounds. Flaunt your personality with Brenda Iris of Mindful Styling, who subscribes to the mindset of dressing for the life you want. Through color analysis and style tips, she helps women boost their confidence and live their best lives. And the (inter)stellar cherry on top: Astrologer Nautica Flowers gives insight into your destiny and life’s path through tarot card readings.

7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at Mall of America. Tickets are $40.