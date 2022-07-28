Good Stuff: The Life Aquatic

Poolside, beachside, or cruising the open water, stock your beach bag with sun-loving essentials to help soak in summer.

by

stack of cups

Cheers, mate!: Practically made for boat bevvies. “Lake water” cups ($17/set of eight), from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411

Sun dress

Easy breezy: Cover-up or dinner ’fit­—you decide. Antik Batik dress ($398), from Combine, 1609 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-5163

Super goop

Must-have mist: Set your makeup, refresh your pores, and reapply your UV protection all at once. Supergoop! resetting and refreshing mist ($16), from Glow Lounge, St. Paul, Excelsior, and Edina, 651-888-9283

Swim trunks

Tropical trunks: Bring desert vibes north. Sol Angeles swimsuit ($118), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

Frisbee

Go fetch: Even Lassie can get in on the pool fun. Gummi disc ($8), also from Serge and Jane

basket bag

Rep your roots: The perfect tote for Tonka trolling. “Lake Minnetonka” basket bag ($90), also from Bean and Ro

scarf

UV-tested: Block out the burn with fashion-forward accessories from an Eagan-based brand. Sun scarf ($80) and fedora ($68), from Sun50, sun50.com

baby bathing suit

Sweet swimmers: Keep your little on trend with a retro floral print. Rylee and Cru one-piece ($52), from Pacifier, North Loop, Edina, Highland Park, and Wayzata, pacifierkids.com

Quick dry towel

Quick-dry: A lightweight Turkish towel fits in just about any beach bag. Miss April towel ($33), from Senti, 3922 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-757-6373

