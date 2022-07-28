Good Stuff: The Life Aquatic

Photos by Caitlin Abrams; courtesy of Senti (towel); Glow Lounge (mist)
Beach garments
stack of cups
Cheers, mate!: Practically made for boat bevvies. “Lake water” cups ($17/set of eight), from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411
Sun dress
Easy breezy: Cover-up or dinner ’fit—you decide. Antik Batik dress ($398), from Combine, 1609 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-5163
Super goop
Must-have mist: Set your makeup, refresh your pores, and reapply your UV protection all at once. Supergoop! resetting and refreshing mist ($16), from Glow Lounge, St. Paul, Excelsior, and Edina, 651-888-9283
Swim trunks
Tropical trunks: Bring desert vibes north. Sol Angeles swimsuit ($118), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
Frisbee
Go fetch: Even Lassie can get in on the pool fun. Gummi disc ($8), also from Serge and Jane
basket bag
Rep your roots: The perfect tote for Tonka trolling. “Lake Minnetonka” basket bag ($90), also from Bean and Ro
scarf
UV-tested: Block out the burn with fashion-forward accessories from an Eagan-based brand. Sun scarf ($80) and fedora ($68), from Sun50, sun50.com
baby bathing suit
Sweet swimmers: Keep your little on trend with a retro floral print. Rylee and Cru one-piece ($52), from Pacifier, North Loop, Edina, Highland Park, and Wayzata, pacifierkids.com
Quick dry towel
Quick-dry: A lightweight Turkish towel fits in just about any beach bag. Miss April towel ($33), from Senti, 3922 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-757-6373