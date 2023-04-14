Spring Fashion: The "It" List

Spring brings the urge to purge and make room in your wardrobe for new closet companions. Stay on trend and fill yours with fresh finds from local shops

Two Sweaters

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

The Showstopper: Mismatched prints, throwback patterns, and electric hues are the name of the game. Pair your trousers with a top that will do just about everything but blend in.

Earrings

Complete the look: Rich textures—feathers, fringe, and tassels—bring unexpected delight to any look.

Yellow Handbag

Green pants

Le Superbe blouse ($235), from Bumbershute; Eleven Six cardigan ($398) and Cami NYC silk trousers ($285), both from Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387; Delilah Studios fringe earrings ($48), from Serge and Jane; A.L.C. bag ($295), also from Bumbershute.

Denim Outfit

The Elevated Denim: With the resurgence of loose-fitting silhouettes, ’70s cool meets ’90s grunge—it’s the season to swap your skinnies for something a little more relaxed. Denim separates dazzle in the details with frayed edges, midi and ankle-grazing hemlines, unique washes, and utility pockets.

Denim Jacket

Nail the Trend: Canadian tuxedo, anyone? To nail double denim, either opt for almost identical washes or go for a high contrast.

Denim Skirt

Jeans

Alice and Olivia cargo jeans ($295), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-475-2684; Seroya jacket ($275), also from Bumbershute; Ganni denim blazer ($375), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; Wash Lab denim skirt ($128), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com; Scotch and Soda jeans ($228), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638.

Green Vest and Blazer

The Set: It worked for icons like Julia Roberts and Lady Diana—now the “vest suit” has made its comeback. Whether styled up for the workplace or dressed down for the weekend, this two-in-one gets a vote for versatility.

Silver Handbag

Finishing Touches: Gold takes a back seat to its metallic sister.

Brown Shoe

Pink shoes

Fore vest ($53) and blazer ($66), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486; IRO bag ($395), also from Requisite; Dolce Vita loafer ($120), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com; P448 macramé sneaker ($315), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252