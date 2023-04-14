Spring Fashion: The "It" List

× 1 of 4 Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Two Sweaters The Showstopper: Mismatched prints, throwback patterns, and electric hues are the name of the game. Pair your trousers with a top that will do just about everything but blend in. × 2 of 4 Expand Earrings Complete the look: Rich textures—feathers, fringe, and tassels—bring unexpected delight to any look. × 3 of 4 Expand Yellow Handbag × 4 of 4 Expand Green pants Prev Next

Le Superbe blouse ($235), from Bumbershute; Eleven Six cardigan ($398) and Cami NYC silk trousers ($285), both from Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387; Delilah Studios fringe earrings ($48), from Serge and Jane; A.L.C. bag ($295), also from Bumbershute.

× 1 of 4 Expand Denim Outfit The Elevated Denim: With the resurgence of loose-fitting silhouettes, ’70s cool meets ’90s grunge—it’s the season to swap your skinnies for something a little more relaxed. Denim separates dazzle in the details with frayed edges, midi and ankle-grazing hemlines, unique washes, and utility pockets. × 2 of 4 Expand Denim Jacket Nail the Trend: Canadian tuxedo, anyone? To nail double denim, either opt for almost identical washes or go for a high contrast. × 3 of 4 Expand Denim Skirt × 4 of 4 Expand Jeans Prev Next

Alice and Olivia cargo jeans ($295), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-475-2684; Seroya jacket ($275), also from Bumbershute; Ganni denim blazer ($375), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; Wash Lab denim skirt ($128), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com; Scotch and Soda jeans ($228), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638.

× 1 of 4 Expand Green Vest and Blazer The Set: It worked for icons like Julia Roberts and Lady Diana—now the “vest suit” has made its comeback. Whether styled up for the workplace or dressed down for the weekend, this two-in-one gets a vote for versatility. × 2 of 4 Expand Silver Handbag Finishing Touches: Gold takes a back seat to its metallic sister. × 3 of 4 Expand Brown Shoe × 4 of 4 Expand Pink shoes Prev Next

Fore vest ($53) and blazer ($66), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486; IRO bag ($395), also from Requisite; Dolce Vita loafer ($120), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com; P448 macramé sneaker ($315), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252.