The Future of Fashion

× Expand Photos by Madeline Elli Fashion Week Minnesota model in green dress

For the fashion set, the September calendar is typically filled with runway shows, designer showcases, boutique trunk shows, and pop-up events. Not this year. And behind the scenes, teamwork among local creatives and business collaborators in today’s climate is largely limited to Zoom calls and power walks. In addition, social and networking calendars have been turned upside down and remain in question.

Months ago, many local designers, who tend to work far into the future, saw this coming and started to pivot right away, knowing that fall would be impacted one way or another. Veteran fashion designer Joy Teiken of the label Joynoelle, who shifted from couture to masks, originally thought this move would be a temporary fix to take the place of dreaming up custom bridal gowns or garments within a new ethereal collection. Teiken believes it’s just too risky—for both her business and the client—to take on projects right now. When we connected via phone in July, Teiken was en route to her cabin in the woods to sit outside and cut fabric to make more cloth masks.

× Expand Fashion Week Minnesota model in yellow pants and top

“In a way, it feels like I’ve returned to my roots as a young designer,” says Teiken, who started out making hats and handbags for art fairs. “Making the same thing over and over—I don’t want to do it forever, but I’m thankful for my ability to create and feel like I have a purpose.” Teiken is averaging 150–200 face masks a week and is completely blown away by the volume going out to people not just in Minnesota but around the country. “It’s keeping my business afloat.”

Minneapolis-based Marion Parke, podiatrist turned shoe designer and owner of her namesake shoe line, has been hit by a triple whammy. First, the pandemic’s effect on Italy (where Parke’s shoes are manufactured), then its effect on New York City (where all of her buying meetings occur), and then the closure of retail. Parke, too, is surviving on website sales, but for a luxe footwear label, the brick-and-mortar experience is imperative. All of her prospective buying meetings have gone virtual, some of her larger national wholesale partners have closed for good, and she even had to skip her resort 2021 season entirely.

And then there’s the anchor of the season—fashion shows. It’s safe to say the runway experience will forever change, and now fashionistas are wondering what roles they’ll play. We’ve witnessed global brands such as Balmain and Jacquemus push the boundaries to create new, virtual ways to showcase their collections—both at a distance and at a fraction of the cost. Will fashion houses quit flying editors out to the South of France to view the spectacle that is a Fashion Week performance? Grant Whittaker, local fashion producer and stylist, thinks it’s certainly a possibility. “We’ll see more raw, authentic, and unpretentious productions,” says Whittaker.

× Expand Fashion Week Minnesota model in black pants and leather jacket

On a local scale, last month, the team behind Fashion Week Minnesota (FWMN) had to make the tough decision to cancel yet another lineup of shows. But all hope is not lost. FWMN cofounder Sarah Edwards believes there will always be a space for the platform—she just isn’t sure what it looks like quite yet.

Her team is pausing to reflect on its mission, vision, and values and create a more sustainable model. This fall, the volunteer-run organization is focusing on promoting local designers, boutiques, and virtual events. It’s also conducting focus groups and meeting with volunteer consultants and community members to determine the greatest needs in the local fashion community and how its efforts can best serve them.

It’s no secret that the emphasis on sustainable fashion has gained steam over the past few years. And while some brands and retailers have had to de-prioritize sustainability, others—in a position to do so—used this as an opportunity to double down and rethink sourcing and inventory.

× Expand Fashion Week Minnesota model in red dress, black boots and straw hat

Take south Minneapolis women’s boutique Mille. Just last year, the brains behind the brand, Michelle LeBlanc, decided to go all in on an independent in-house label featuring garments made in partnership with a small family-owned workshop in Jaipur, India. Since then, LeBlanc has shifted to a preorder and made-to-order model to keep overhead—and material waste—down. Lucky for her, she’s selling out of her comfy, breezy, and boho styles with each collection drop.

When the COVID-19 crisis subsides, where will fashion stand? And where does the shopper fit in all of this? After months of living in sweatpants, will people go all in on casual wear? Or will they opt for something with more polish? What will consumers spend money on in a post-pandemic economy?

× Expand Fashion Week Minnesota panel discussion Left to right: Jewelry designer Jennifer Scheffler, fashion designer Samantha Rei, and shop owner Nicole Jennings at a FWMN panel discussion at Jennings’s Queen Anna House of Fashion

Many local retailers have been forced to rethink orders based on what their customers are wearing today. For Nicole Jennings, owner of Queen Anna House of Fashion, that doesn’t mean more sweatpants. Jennings, whose shop appeals to women with a contemporary edge, is continuously working with her vendors to add more garments that can serve many purposes. Think: a silk tank that can be paired with a blazer to keep you polished for a Zoom meeting as well as transition you to a candlelit dinner at home. “We can’t sacrifice our personal style,” says Jennings. “We need clothing and accessories now more than ever to make us feel uniquely us.”

Parke, whose shoe line has always been based on design form meets comfort fashion, believes that we may take a dressier turn. “The biggest silver lining for us is we have an advantage and point of difference in our category: the comfort element,” says Parke. “Women now more than ever are wearing things that are comfortable, and when they return to the office or start attending events again, I don’t think they’ll want to wear the traditional high heel as they’ve come to know it.” That said, it was fortuitous, and Parke is counting her lucky stars, that the brand has added more mid-flat styles to the collection over the year.

The same goes for Teiken. If she’s learned anything from the overwhelming interest in her masks, it’s that many of us crave beautifully crafted and handmade garments. “Perhaps we’ll become less frivolous customers,” she says, “and pay more attention to nicer things with a purpose—things that bring us joy.”