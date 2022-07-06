Never Lose Your Bracelet Again With Help From These Local Companies

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Michelle Bennett Permanent Jewelry

We can thank TikTok for this one: Welded jewelry is officially all the rage. Some call it getting “zapped,” but Aisha Formanski of Everthine Jewelry thinks of it like a tattoo or piercing, or “permanent but painless.” Last year, Formanski launched the new service under her 10-year-old jewelry brand. Ever Mine is a collection of dainty 14-karat gold and sterling silver chains (ranging from $40–$160 depending on style) that are welded closed, creating a claspless, seamless accessory.

After seeing the trend take off in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, Formanski was so into the idea that she almost booked a trip to the Big Apple for a bracelet of her own. She now welds chains for best friends, couples, mothers and daughters, and more out of her Casket Arts Building studio, open by appointment.

Denver-based Link x Lou also launched in Minneapolis in April, marking its expansion into a 22nd state. As founder Jordan Louis notes, “From friendship bracelets, a milestone reminder, a connection to someone far away, or simply a piece of quality jewelry—this is more than buying a bracelet or necklace. I love the personal connection and story behind each customer’s reason for getting linked.”

The concept is pop-up- and partnership-based—each city’s “linkers” curate special events and boutique partnerships. In addition, anyone can hire Link x Lou to do a private, invite-only party of their own. Watch for opportunities to get blinged out—the local chapter is currently working on some fun collabs with other lifestyle businesses.