The Departments at Dayton’s Opens Spring Market

After much anticipation, The Departments at Dayton’s is welcoming a new round of vendors in its maker’s market, just in time for spring shopping.

The spring line will feature a revamped collection for the new season with an array of vendors from across the state. This comes after the former department store opened to the public last November and hosted its maker’s market during last year’s holiday season.

Located in the heart of downtown, the market offers shoppers an in-person retail experience in the newly opened Dayton’s Project, which underwent a $350 million redevelopment of the 1.2 million-square-foot department store. The Departments at Dayton’s provide an opportunity for shoppers to get outside and rediscover what downtown Minneapolis has to offer.

“The brands we’re showcasing in The Departments at Dayton’s have shown such creativity and resilience,” said Mich Berthiaume, expert curator of the maker’s market, in a press release. “Each and every single maker in the market brings a unique skill set and incredible passion to their products, which enhances the experience of the market. When you buy at The Departments at Dayton’s, you’re supporting local businesses and local community members who have poured their hearts into their incredible products.”

The new vendors in The Departments include the eco-friendly shop Zeroish, Grande Gallery, Righteous Souls, Embellish, Sweet Heaven, Corazon Clothing, The Salsa Collaborative, and Vanlice Lemonade. In addition, the spring market will also have an artist's corner featuring work by former Dayton’s employee Joel Kaplan, and three other local artists: Ann Bendt, Terry Saario, Olivia Kor, and several returning vendors.

“We’re proud to be a part of the efforts to reanimate downtown Minneapolis,” said Hans Okerstrom, general manager of The Dayton’s Project, in a statement. “The Dayton’s Project is proud of our location and of our role in bringing vibrancy back to downtown. The retail offerings we’re delivering demonstrate our commitment to the future of Minneapolis.”