The Dayton’s Project Unveils Winter Maker’s Market

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams The Dayton's Project

After last year’s successful holiday run, Dayton’s is back for gifting season. The Dayton’s Project is bringing the holiday spirit back to Nicollet Mall with the launch of this year’s Winter Maker’s Market—a curated retail experience featuring 65 independent vendors showcasing heritage brands from across Minnesota like Red Wing Shoes, Faribault Mill, and Sanborn Canoe.

“There is something incredibly special about the holidays at The Dayton’s Project,” says Mid-America Real Estate principal, Trisha Pitchford, in a statement. “We’re proud to support the vibrancy and resurgence of downtown Minneapolis, especially since the holidays have always been such an important part of Dayton’s history.”

Just in time for holiday shopping, peruse hand-picked selections of apparel from Molly Pepper, Embellish, and Nickichicki; home goods and accessories from Brooke and Lou, Fox Lake Furniture, and Larissa Loden; and specialty culinary items from Sweet Heaven, The Smiling Olive and more.

“This collection of brands really showcases what makes Minnesota so incredible. We are showcasing the heritage of Minnesota,” market curator Mich Berthiaume says. “The quality and diversity of the brands in the Market really has to be seen to be believed”

The market kicks off on November 17 and runs through January 13. It will be open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. through December 23 with post-holiday hours to be announced by Dayton’s Project at a later date.

700 Nicollet Mall, thedaytonsproject.com