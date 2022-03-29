How the Black Market Became a Vibrant Community Hub

× Expand The Black Market The Black Market

Being intentional with your shopping matters–and we’re not just talking about online. While it’s essential to shop locally, it’s especially crucial to support BIPOC business. So, if you haven’t already, check out The Black Market where you can eat, shop, connect, and enjoy yourself.

The Black Market is more than just a market. It’s a unique marketplace where people can purchase goods, learn about services, connect with the community, enjoy live entertainment and taste a multitude of foods from around the cities, all from local Black-businesses.

DeSeandra Sheppheard, the owner of The MN BlackList, had always dreamt of creating a space to promote Black businesses and culture in Minnesota. “I had the idea for what is now The Black Market since I was probably about 16 or 17 years old. I entered another cultural focus market, and I just absolutely love seeing all of the cultures in one space. And at that point, I was like, we need to have this in Minnesota.”

Yet, Sheppheard noticed a lack of visibility of Black-businesses in the state. As a result, she created The MN BlackList, a website that provides listings of Black-owned businesses, services, and programs across the state. With her established list, George Shannon, owner of 4Seen Media, approached Sheppheard last February with the idea to create The Black Market.

With their collaborative partnership, their mission was to create spaces that uplifted Black culture, close the wealth gap, and increase the development of Black economics. Shortly after Sheppheard and Shannon began holding the marketplace, Sheppheard was approached by The Lab and the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce in 2020 to take over “Black Business is Beautiful,” a marketplace for BIPOC business owners to increase non-BIPOC engagement and spending.

The founder of BBIB created it out of reaction to the murder of George Floyd and planned to transfer the business to a member of the BIPOC community. At the time Sheppheard declined, but a year later, she agreed to acquiring the business. “Because I already had The Black Market, I brought the [Black Business Is Beautiful] market under the same umbrella and that allowed us to have both [Sheppheard’s and Shannon’s] visions,” says Sheppheard. With the merger, The Black Market curates, organizes, and operates the monthly market Black Business Is Beautiful, sponsored by The Lab.

However, in March, Sheppheard and Shannon decided to divide The Black Market into two separate companies– one that will continue to hold monthly markets and another that focuses on events, expos, and experiences. “Sometimes visions aren't fully realized until the product is being built,” says Sheppard. “This move allows both of us to realize our visions and create brands around them.” Sheppheard acquired full ownership of The Black Market and Shannon now runs its sister company, The Black Market Events.

Held on the last Saturday of each month at the Farmers Market Annex, The Black Market Events will deliver fun and excitement this year. Starting with “The Bold Beautiful Couture” fashion show/ fundraiser at The Glass House in April, and of course, its summer series, “The Alpha” car show in May, “Soul Food Fest” in June, and “The Omega” summer party in July. The summer series is how the market began and Shannon says he’s excited for the possibilities of collaboration that exist outside of the summer series.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to find spaces in real estate for the vendors that we've had at The Black Market and other markets and spaces,” says Shannon. Like the farmer's market, spaces in Uptown and Maple Grove have expressed interest in holding events. “People see what we're doing and I feel like doors are opening more of themselves [up],” says Shannon.

As the marketplace continues to grow in size, Shannon says business owners and vendors reach out daily asking how they can participate. “We have some people from out of state that want to come here. I feel like there’s no limit on how big we can be.” Sheppheard says she’s had an outpour of appreciation from guests, vendors, and sponsors who’ve participated in the marketplace. “It's not a market for Black people, it's a market that celebrates and uplifts Black culture,” says Sheppheard.

With each monthly market or event, Shannon hopes people become aware of Black-owned businesses around the Twin Cities. He believes these relationships can propel the Black community forward. “I feel like money has a bad reputation but at the end of the day, it makes life a little bit easier for everybody,” says Shannon. “Just help people strive to be owners of their time, their business, and their ideas.”