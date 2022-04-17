Hunt and Gather: The Art of Collecting

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Kristi Stratton

In the 1890s, Kristi Stratton’s great-grandfather moved to Minnesota from Norway and started his general stores, where he sold anything and everything—shoes, material, food—and that carried through to how he lived. “His home was always filled with such special things,” says Stratton, owner of 50th and Xerxes mecca of antiques, vintage, and oddities Hunt and Gather. “I sort of grew up surrounded by all of it. The art of collecting has been passed down generations and is practically in my DNA.”

At nearly 19 years and counting, Stratton’s southwest Minneapolis destination has become a landmark-level shop based on years of operation—and loyal clientele (even Kacey Musgraves made a point of visiting before her St. Paul show in January!). Those of you who frequent the shop can attest to the fact that it almost feels part store and part amusement park. A chaotic feast for the eyes, it’s packed with a revolving door of trinkets and treasures—maybe more than one can spot in just one visit. “People come in once, twice a week,” Stratton says. “We have so many regulars who want to see something different. I’ve created a monster in a way—one that I’m always switching up.”

To keep clients surprised, delighted, and coming back for the thrill of the hunt, Stratton believes experience is key: “I’m all about creating events around items in the store.” Beyond the creative and whimsical merchandising and styling, Stratton focuses intently on lighting, music, and nailing the right vibe. “It creates a whole feel when you come in.”

Her affinity for antiques—and knack for collecting (Stratton amps up the experience by hosting more than 15 dealers who rent within the shop to show their goods)—has landed her a spot as a pseudo fairy godmother for shop dealers interested in eventually owning and operating storefronts of their own. Some who have used her business as a springboard include Adam DeJarlais of XII Vultures, Susan Blankenship and Lisa Clark Balke of Victory, Loft Antiques’ Kaye Monroe, and Kelly Wallace of A Rare Bird.

Despite collecting for so many years (prior to opening her store, she dealt at American Classics, the shop before H&G), Stratton’s constantly learning. “It’s all risk and reward. If only I had a crystal ball,” says Stratton, who’s admittedly made many buying “mistakes” over the years. “So often I think something is going to be a home run and it turns out to be the opposite. It still puzzles me.” As for the seemingly endless supply of giant letters scattered around the exterior of her shop—yeah, a home run.

