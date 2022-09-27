Target’s New Fall Designer Collection: Prairie Dresses Are Out, Bold Patterns Are In

× Expand Target Target Designer Collection

Minneapolis-based retail outlet Target recently revealed a striking new 100-plus collection of accessibly priced designer clothing and accessories as the second edition of its Fall Designer Collection, courtesy of luxury designers Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson. It’s a bright change of pace from the more subdued 180-piece fall collection last year, which featured more trad ‘80s looks with experimental twists by Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang, and Nili Lotan.

“Our newest collaboration with Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson is a celebration of style,” says Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Jill Sando in a statement, “and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forrad pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion.”

The collection ranges from size XXS to 4X and brings unique patterns and styles from the three designers, taking a stab at diverse fashion tastes that evolve seemingly by the day. (I mean, which is cooler: skinny jeans or Mom jeans? Millennials and Gen-Z can’t seem to agree.)

Kika Vargas—a Colombian designer known for her larger-than-life sense of style—harkens back to her roots in her line with warm colors, striking patterns, and voluminous puff-sleeve designs in her 40-item collection. The former Missoni designer attended The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Instituto Marangoni in Milano for fashion design, then launched her self-titled brand in 2014. Don’t sleep on her signature puff-sleeve designs (like in the Women's Mum Floral Tiered Ruffle Edge Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $55), unique layering pieces (like the Anemone Floral Scallop Edge Collar, $15), and stylish sunglasses (like these Oversized Sunglasses, $20)

South Carolina-born Sergio Hudson brings his immaculate tailoring, popping jewel-tone hues, and a “technicolor elegance” to his 36-piece collection. Hudson, a contestant and ultimate champ on Bravo TV’s “Styled to Rock,” worked with celebs including Miley Cyrus, Kelly Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, and Rihanna. But his claim to fame came in 2021, when he dressed Michelle Obama for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. Don’t miss his sleek dresses (like the Animal Print Side Cut Out Sweater Midi Dress, $50), coats (like the Houndstooth Faux Fur Coat, $70), and trousers (like the High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers, $45).

La Ligne, a luxury apparel brand based in NYC founded by former Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Mereidth Melle, and rag & bone former head of business development Molly Hoard, takes a straight-lined approach to their 36-piece collection, with unique pieces like their coats (like their Side Stripe Trench Coat, $60), retro tops (like their Striped Turtleneck Top, $30), and sweaters (like the Rugby Stripe Cardigan Sweater, $40)—which all feature the brand’s signature stripes. (They may be toe-ing the line on too many stripes, when their Striped Button Front Blouse ($35) looks just like prisoner garb worn by Jewish concentration camp inmates at Auschwitz. Just me? In any case: wear with care.)

The collection is part of Target’s ongoing Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitments, partnering with BIPOC- and female-founded brands to offer stylish offerings at an affordable price point. The Fall Designer Collection includes accessories that range from $8 to $70, with most options under $40. It launches at Target.com and select stores on Oct. 9.

Check out the full collection online at Target.com.