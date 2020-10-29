Target’s First Black Friday 2020 Deals Are Here

× Expand Shutterstock Target

Black Friday is no longer relegated to frantic post-turkey deal-seeking. Black Friday Now, Target’s 2020 campaign announced Thursday, is a succession of week-long deals throughout November.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” says Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, in a press release.

The weekly deals hit in-store and online starting November 1 for the early birds who've already made their lists. Electronics are first up: Through November 7, queue up your fave holiday tunes and snag Beats headphones at half price, and complete your virtual home setup with a Ring Video Doorbell for $139.99 (normally $199.99). Caffeine-lovers watch for Keurig deals the 6 through the 8, plus offers on smart TVs and the Dyson V8 vacuum.

Nov. 8–14 will be a week of kitchen ware and floor-care deals; Nov. 15–21 is for top-of-the-list electronics, along with apparel and beauty goodies. And just in time for true Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, Target will roll out a full rack of offers on toys, kitchen goods, floor-care, video games and consoles from Nov. 22–28.

"We’re taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals," Hennington says.

Though the holiday shopping hub hasn’t released previews of specific deals beyond the first week, check the weekly ad listings for the current week’s lineup of savings and previews of the following week.