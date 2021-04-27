Target Announces New Designer Dress Collection

× Expand Courtesy of Target Target Designer Dress

This spring, Target will be launching its new designer dress collection, made in collaboration with designers ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers, and RIXO. The limited edition collection will feature over 70 original size inclusive designs for $40–60.

The latest collaboration features bright patterns and bold silhouettes perfect for a statement-making post-pandemic ensemble. Each featured designer will bring their own twist to the table for a bright variety of florals, gingham, ruffles, and more.

“For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today,” Target vice president and executive chief merchandising officer Jill Sando said in a press release. “With this spring collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love.”

Alexis Barbara Isaias will bring her brand’s signature femininity to pieces inspired by her world travels. Christopher John Rogers’ statement styles reflect his celebrations of self-expression, and RIXO’s Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix draw from their vintage inspirations for their silhouettes.

Look out for the dresses to drop this spring, all available at target.com.