Target Announces Fall Designer Collaborations

Another season means another slate of fashion designer collaborations for Target. Following its much-talked-about Spring dress collaboration with designers ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers, and RIXO, this coming season, the brand will drop pieces in partnership with four new designers: Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan.

The limited-edition capsule will feature over 180 items (all in an inclusive size run—XXS-4X), with most items priced under $50. As far as what shoppers can expect from the four designers? The collection reflects the respective designer's signature and core brand aesthetic—"multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details," for Glemaud, "pieces inspired by European simplicity met with '70s Americana" by Lotan, "unexpected fabric combos like sweater pants and denim handbags" by Comey, and "sweet-meets-sporty designs" from Liang.

“For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” says Jill Sando, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release. “This fall, we’re building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests’ wardrobes for the season.”

Look out for the collection to drop in Target stores and on target.com next month.