Target and Ulta Beauty Team Up to Launch "Shop-Within-Shop" Experience

× Expand photo courtesy of Target pressroom Target x Ulta Beauty shop-within-shop concept rendering

Good news, beauty geeks: Today, Target announced a strategic partnership with global beauty brand Ulta to launch shop-within-shop concepts.

Similar to the partnership Target did with Disney stores in fall 2019 (and the one Ulta's biggest competitor, Sephora, had with J.C. Penney), the 1,000 square foot mini stores, called Ulta Beauty at Target, will be located next to Target's existing beauty sections, giving guests the opportunity to engage with new products and big-name brands sold at the national beauty retailer. Ulta at Target will also offer a digital discovery tool, GLAMLab, a virtual try-on tool that provides trial across beauty categories.

According to a press release the local retailer sent out today, the goals behind the partnership are to "redefine beauty experiences, create new opportunities for guests and brand partners and to strategically and collaboratively lead the retail industry forward."

“Ulta Beauty at Target reflects further evolution in our omnichannel strategy, rooted in unlocking the potential of our physical and digital footprints, creating more seamless shopping opportunities for our loyal guests and continuing to lead the beauty industry. More than ever before, now is the time for innovation in retail,” said Ulta Beauty's CEO Mary Dillon, in a press release.

Shoppers will be able to take advantage of Target's same-day fulfillment services—drive-up curbside, in-store pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt—and redeem loyalty perks and discounts from the retailers' respective programs: TargetCircle and Ultamate Rewards.

“In partnership with Ulta Beauty, a company that shares our deep guest focus, we are able to expand our growing beauty business with new, exciting brands, an immersive experience, and loyalty benefits to transform how our guests shop for all their beauty needs," said Target CEO and chairman Brian Cornell, in a press release.

To start, the Ulta Beauty at Target will hit Target.com and over 100 locations in early 2021, with plans "to scale to hundreds more over time."