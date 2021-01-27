Target and Levi's Partner on Limited-Edition Collection

Today, Target announced it's taking its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to the next level and collaborating on a different kind of limited-edition collection. The partnership began with the introduction of the all-American denim brand's cost-friendly line of Denizen jeans into Target stores, and later expanded in 2019 with the introduction of the Red Tab brand. But now, the duo is teaming up to tap new categories and create products for the home—and even your dog.

Slated to launch at the end of February, the Target and Levi's collection is inspired by the brands' shared commitments to sustainability and timeless design, and will incorporate materials that focus on durability (like recycled glass). According to a press release, the collection will offer more sustainable certifications than any past limited-edition designer collaboration.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing our one-of-a-kind home collection with Target,” says Karyn Hillman, chief product officer for Levi’s, in a press release. “We immediately connected on our mutual passion for purposeful and timeless design, with sustainability and quality at the core of everything we do. We dialed up the best elements of our two iconic brands and discovered fresh new ways to create truly unique products to be enjoyed for years to come.”

Levi's for Target will include over 100 products, predominantly made up of home goods—tablewares, quilts, pillows, and more—with a small assortment of apparel for men, women and children (including sleepwear and the iconic Levi's denim trucker jacket) and clothing and accessories for fur babies. Prices will range from $3-$150, with most items retailing for under $35.

“Strategic partnerships have long been a key part of Target’s success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands,” says Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer for Target in a press release. “Through this partnership, we’re able to offer a collection of items guests can’t find anywhere else, with pieces that exemplify the values and design prowess of both the Target and Levi’s brands.”

The collection will be available online and in over 140 stores (with plans to hit 500 by next Fall) beginning Sunday, February 28. target.com