Tare Market and Roseline's Place to Open Second Locations

The Twin Cities retail scene just got a little greener: Zero-waste shops Tare Market and Roseline's Place announced their plans to expand and open second locations this Spring.

After nearly three years in its current space in South Minneapolis, Tare Market owner Amber Haukedahl plans to open a second shop in Northeast next month. The Nordeast iteration (945 Broadway St. NE) will be larger than the original location, and everything from the goods sold—home goods, beauty and hygiene essentials, shelf stable bulk foods, and more—to the store's fixtures (displays, doors, and sinks) will be 100 percent upcycled and recycleable. Psst: Cyclists, you're in luck—customers who arrive at Tare by bike will enjoy special discounts throughout the store.

“I am grateful for all the community support that has helped make Tare Market a success, contributing to a greener future,” says Haukedahl, in a press release. “Minnesotans care about their local and global community, and they clearly want to make a difference and leave the world a better place for future generations.”

Haukedahl has launched an indiegogo crowd-sourcing campaign to help raise funds to support business operations at the new location, leading up to the grand opening on Earth Day.

Another Northeast-based business owner, Roseline Friedrich, owner of Roseline's Place, both a candle-making studio and earth-friendly gift boutique, is heading across the river to open up inside St. Paul's Keg and Case Market (928 W. 7th St.). At the new store, which is slated to open March 4, Friedrich will sell her namesake soy and vegan hand-poured candles that come in recycled jars, and a mix of items from other waste-free makers and vendors. Plus, classes for those interested in learning how to pour their own.