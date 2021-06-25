Audrey Rose Vintage Opens New Storefront

At the beginning of the Covid outbreak, Jessie Witte decided to shutter her vintage clothing business, Audrey Rose Vintage's physical studio space in the Northrup King Building. She shuffled everything to her home in South Minneapolis and focused on selling directly through Instagram stories.

"I feel incredibly lucky and grateful that I was able to make a living during a global pandemic and actually have my business thrive," says Witte, who founded AudreyRose in 2019. "I am so grateful to the community for rallying behind small local businesses to keep us afloat during such uncertain times."

But despite a booming virtual business (Witte reports she delivered to some reoccurring customers 10-15 times during the pandemic), she always dreamed of her own storefront.

Named after her grandmother, AudreyRose's first permanent spot, located in Powderhorn's Standish neighborhood (2237 E. 38th St., across from Sister Sludge coffee shop), is stocked with treasures discovered and hand-picked by Witte herself. From clothing, jewelry and accessories to glassware, housewares, art and a smattering of furniture, "my vintage shop is truly a reflection of who I am and what interests me," she says. The cozy space is split into two parts: a sales floor (filled with charming, historic touches like original penny tile floors and a tin ceiling), and a dressing room lounge—AKA as the "cloud lounge."

In other local vintage news, Yana Pietras and Ian O'Neill, the partners and co-owners of Moth Oddities, opened their first brick-and-mortar space earlier this month. And Tandem Vintage owner Amanda Baumann, who previously sold her collection inside a shared space within Northeast's FindFurnish, and later via an Etsy shop and a robust Instagram story sale strategy, teased plans to open her own space earlier this month.

But this year also brought forth sad news for vintage clothing connoisseurs—veteran vintage boutique Via's announced the closure of its Hennepin Ave. Uptown store after 17 years in business. "I've loved having the physical store, but for many reasons, it was time for me to make a change," says Via's owner Kellie Cameron in an Instagram post. "Via’s is not finished, or going away- we are just switching gears!! I haven’t ruled out having another storefront in the future, or maybe a studio space where people can shop in person." Starting in July, Cameron will operate the vintage business online.