Ta·Vor Celebrates Grand Opening in Excelsior

Courtesy of TaVor

Ta·Vor is celebrating its grand opening in Excelsior this weekend. The new Water Street staple officially opened its doors last month and will be welcoming guests for music, giveaways, and drawings May 15.

Founded by owner of Ooh La La Boutique Connie Frederick, Ta·Vor is bringing a fresh energy to Excelsior’s shopping district. Frederick founded Ooh La La when she noticed a gap in the Excelsior market 20-some years ago. She had her eyes peeled for an opening once again when the need for a trendier store coincided with an opening space next door to her original stomping grounds.

“In January, I started kind of thinking of the different stores that were in town, and I just saw that there was a big need for some different types of apparel in Excelsior once again,” Frederick says

Ta·Vor will carry national lines like Free People and Good American denim alongside local standouts. The store recently picked up Through Jimmy’s Eyes, a fashion line whose designs are printed from paintings by local artist Jimmy Reagan. Ta·Vor will carry Through Jimmy’s Eyes exclusive apparel, including swimwear, sweatshirts, and other essentials.

Saturday’s grand opening will kick off with a live DJ in store providing backing tracks to the day's activities. Giveaways will include chances to win gift cards and tote bags, alongside opportunities to fill up with cookies and grab a coupon code or two for future purchases.

“It’s just going to be a really fun, welcoming atmosphere for everybody that comes in to visit,” says Frederick.

Later this summer, Frederick would like to bring back Thursday’s “Girls Night Out” between her two stores, Excelsior-wide events, and (hopefully) a booth at the State Fair.

Ta·Vor, 266 Water St., Excelsior, 952-300-8506, shoptavor.com