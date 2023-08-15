Sweet Martha's Relaunches Merch with Exclusive Black Keys Tee

This Thursday, beloved cookie empire and State Fair vendor Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar is relaunching its line of merch. And no, we aren't talking about the iconic yellow tees we see sported by the cookie crew working the Great MN Get Together (those are for employees only!).

The drop includes original logo tees and crew-neck sweatshirts in solid and tie-dye colorways, plus a baby onesie and water bottle. In addition, an exclusive T-shirt designed in collaboration with the Grandstand’s opening night headliner, The Black Keys, will be available for purchase the first night of the Fair.

“The response we’ve received for our merchandise has been amazing,” says Martha Rossini, co-founder of Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, in a press release. “To show our appreciation for the support we’ve received and our love of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, we wanted to offer something extra special for our customers and fans of The Black Keys."

You may want to act fast—when Sweet Martha's first launched its merch in 2020, it sold out within seconds. For those looking to snag a Keys tee, only 250 will be available inside the Grandstand at The Black Keys’ merchandise booth on August 24. The tee, designed by Philadelphia-based illustrator Perry Shall, retails for $40, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library.

sweetmarthas.com/shop