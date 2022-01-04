The Authentically Swedish Style of Sven Clogs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sven Clogs Winter clogs

The fashion gods have spoken: The clog is back! (Did it ever leave?) Styles reappeared on runways last season, and retailers, including J.Crew, Target, and Anthropologie, have followed suit, releasing new interpretations on the style staple. But who needs Chanel, Tory Burch, or Rachel Comey when we have one of the few authentic makers of Swedish-style clogs (wooden bottom and leather top) based right here?

We can humbly brag that Sven Clogs, established in 1974, is one of America’s largest clog producers and located just 40 minutes north of the Twin Cities. Master clogger Sven Carlsson, who learned the ropes at 175-year-old Sandgrens in Påryd, Sweden, garners attention from shoe lovers around the globe, from Sweden to Austria to Japan. Even the fashionistas who strut around posh ski towns in their No.6 shearling-lined clogs are representing Minnesota: Yup, the fashion-forward New York–based retailer’s line of clogs is made in Sven’s production facility right in Chisago County.

“People have taken day flights just to visit our outlet,” says Lisa Johnson, Sven’s director of sales and marketing. “Some even schedule vacations around visiting our store.”

The shoemaker’s styles are designed (and podiatrist-backed) for comfort and superior arch support, which, in turn, creates better weight distribution throughout the foot. Sven has all its bases covered with a bevy of styles for men, women, and children, as well as exclusive collections for professionals who stand on their feet all day, such as chefs and health care workers. Our pick for withstanding winter weather in style? Sven’s newly debuted shearling clog boot (pictured above), designed in slip-on, buckle, and lace-up styles.

Check out the Sven Factory Outlet Store (styles sold in the store are nearly half the price of those on the website), and keep an eye out for holiday season drops online, like the limited-run shearling slipper, which usually sells out in days. Or get über creative with a custom pair by choosing from a variety of wooden bases and leather options made just for you.

10000 Lake Blvd., Chisago City, svensclogs.com