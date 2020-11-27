Holiday Gift Ideas from Local BIPOC-Owned Businesses

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Five products from Black Box Each month, MN Black Box sends recipients an array of goods from local Black-owned brands.

Black Garnet Books: Although the local book shop has decided to close its physical doors due to COVID numbers, the shop is still operating online. A read that will top plenty of lists, newly released A Promised Land by Barack Obama is the first installment of his presidential memoirs, one to add to your cart alongside other great additions to the bookshelf: The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson. For the kids, Mika Song’s Donut Feed the Squirrels or Lebron James’ I Promise, blackgarnetbooks.com.

Third Daughter Restless Daughter: Hmong sisters Wone Vang and Youa Vang's tagline for their "non-traditional" crafts says it all: Subversive. Snarky. Looking for the ultimate white elephant? Add a touch of personalization (and wit) with a quirky and custom framed message by these talented stitchers. third-daughter-restless-daughter.com.

D. NOLO: Shop the co-op style women's fashion boutique for the fashionista on your list—the displays are stocked with coffee table-worthy Harlem Candle Co. candles and cashmere winter accessories. 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com

Du Nord Craft Spirits: America’s first black-owned distillery has the perfect additions for your holiday cocktails, including its Apple Du Nord and Café Frieda Coffee Liqueurs. Support a good cause while you drink and donate to the Du Nord Foundation, which supports under-represented business owners. 2610 E. 32nd St., Mpls., 612-799-9166, dunordcraftspirits.com.

Kindred Co.: Created by American daughters of Hmong refugees, St. Paul-based Kindred Co. is a local gifting service committed to advancing racial equity in the form of curated gift sets comprised of goods by Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) creators, givekindred.com.

Makwa Studio: A maker to add to your list. Local textile designer Maggie Thompson's shop is filled with knitwear perfect for surviving the MN winters. Our pick for 2020? The North beanies created in partnership with Askov Finlayson, inspired by her Ojibwe heritage and family history. makwastudio.com.

MN Black Box: Created by Jessica Winnie, the MN Black Box is a monthly curated gift box featuring rotating selections of locally-sourced products from Black-owned brands. The boxes, ranging from $25-45 don't require a subscription. Goodies run the gamut—from hand-poured candles by Kobi Co. to BBQ-flavored Redmon's Popcorn. The December box also includes jewelry by local artist and former news anchor Robyne Robinson, who creates baubles under the name Rox, mnblackbox.com.

Queen Anna House of Fashion: The store’s Work from Home collection perfectly mixes comfort with professional style. Give back this year by shopping designers ABLE, Tribe and Glory, Mod and Jo, and more, who each donate to a variety of philanthropic causes.109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-354-7581, queenanna.co.

Gigi's Flair Emporium: Your go-to for flair—and excellent stocking stuffers—including pins, patches, stickers, and magnets. Available for sale inside The Future in The Witch District in south Minneapolis, and online at two locations: cherrymoonpress.com and theminnesotapins.com.

Fit 1st Running: For the not-so-fair-weather runners on your list, head to this Uptown running and orthotics shoe outpost for winter-workout gear. 2327 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., fit1strunning.com.