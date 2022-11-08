Good Stuff: Stylish Sippers

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Drinking glasses

1: Touch of gold

Metallic rims and spiral etching put the happy in happy hour. Pink spiral goblet glasses, set of four ($56), flutes, set of four ($64), and wineglasses, set of four ($64), from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com

2: Midcentury nod

Yes to geometric shapes in earthy hues. Wineglass ($14), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com

3: Roaring ’20s

Curved detailing adds art deco influence on any bar cart. Clear fluted glasses, set of two ($25), pink and brown midcentury 6-ounce glasses ($13 each), and smoke wineglass ($18), from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443