Style Muses Launch Xanadu Creative Agency

× Expand Photo courtesy of Xanadu Sarah Cochran and Lisa Dammann

This last year brought much change—and reinvention—for many in the creative industries, including Sarah Cochran (right), a seasoned interior designer and stylist who has collaborated with Target and Christopher and Banks, and Lisa Dammann (left), who spent her career working for advertising agencies and brand building for local businesses. The two originally met working on the set of a Galleria campaign and became fast friends. But it wasn’t until last year that they used their professional downtime to dream up Xanadu—an aesthetic creative agency.

The duo believes there’s power in tapping a good eye and innate sense of style to tell a story and create connection. “We live in a visual world,” says Dammann. “The way you show up aesthetically is what moves emotions and what tells your story in the most authentically you way—and, if you’re a business, what impacts your bottom line.”

That’s what the pair aims to do: elevate brands and spaces that excite all the senses.

Their portfolio is impressive, specializing in creative direction and styling, experiential marketing and ideation, and interior design. One day they’re creating imagery for Sleep Number; the next, they’re helping a national real estate developer on a redesign or collaborating with Street Factory Media, Wieden and Kennedy, and Old Spice to create a 10-foot custom wig for a broadcasting campaign.

So, where do two women with impeccable style who help brands stand out from the crowd go for inspiration? “We’re always scrolling, looking at what up-and-coming influencers and brands around the globe are doing, and always in search of dope things,” says Cochran.

Peep their weekly “Sunday Scroll” photo dump on Instagram Stories, where the two share a glimpse of the fashion, beauty, branding, and home interiors trends catching their eyes. createxanadu.com