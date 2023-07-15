The Rise of Barbiecore

× Expand Barbie Barbie

A mix of Y2K-inspired fashion and the wardrobe belonging to everybody's favorite doll, the Barbiecore trend seems to be sweeping the style scene—both in the home and wardrobe. Considering the countless special Barbie brand collabs, designer fashion shows, and boutiques' creative merchandising, the verdict is in: Everyone's thinking pink. We tapped local interior designer Stephanie Lalley of the aptly named LiquidPink Interiors for ways to fuse the pretty-in-pink aesthetic into your space.

Are you seeing the Barbiecore/pink trend surging in home interiors right now?

Design is driven by individual expression, and it is great to see people really starting to create spaces for themselves and embrace their personalities. The pink trend in my opinion will never cease, we will just keep reinventing it. Barbiecore is an expression of maximalism in interiors that I am totally here for (and have been since I was a kid!).

What do you like about adding in a bright pop of color, such as pink?

I LOVE IT! Adding an intentional pop of cheery color can evoke feelings in people and make a space stand out. For me, pink is associated with love, kindness and joy. Who wouldn’t want to feel that?

Any tips for the color adverse? Or tips for subtly adding in more color if you tend to stick to neutrals?

If you want to add color to your space, but are fearful of going too bold, consider using colors that are opposite the color wheel from each other, for example a soft mint green with a mauvy pink. Color palettes that have a blend of different color tones create color harmony and interest while maintaining a sense of order.

Other ideas for playing with pink around the home?

I’m a sucker for a pink pillow, half painted pink walls and murals, and funky artwork. When you are considering taking a risk with pink, you can start small by adding accessories that are not a huge investment but make a big impact—like bedding, candlesticks, or even a shower curtain.

Shop the Trend Locally

