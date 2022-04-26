Studio Moss Creates Lasting Impressions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Studios Moss whimsical installation Studios Moss created whimsical installations for the Walker’s Party In/The Garden.

When the pandemic halted special events and caused retailers to shutter their doors, Suzanne Casler and Anna Gaseitsiwe rolled the dice—and started a creative design firm specializing in brand activations, experiential backdrops, pop-up art, and installations. “We took a risk, and things just kind of worked out in our favor,” says Casler, co-owner of Studios Moss.

After Casler was let go from her commercial interior design job due to impacts of COVID-19, she and Gaseitsiwe, a paper florist, went all in on a career path that fueled their creative passions. Since its launch, Studios Moss has garnered a boast-worthy client roster—the duo has created out-of-the-box concepts that thrive in the social media space for Mall of America, Galleria, Walker Art Center, and Cartier. For Casler and Gaseitsiwe, digital engagement is at the forefront of design. “We’re constantly asking ourselves, ‘Who’s going to want to stand over here and take a photo?’” says Casler. “Smartphone users and content creators are always our number one.”

Of course, being a young company also means being scrappy—and these ladies aren’t afraid to roll their sleeves up and whip out the power tools. “We do it all,” says Casler. “We’re a part of the entire process, from conceptualizing to getting our hands dirty and creating—that’s what makes us happy.” Added perk? Casler’s husband, Michael, owns Holl Studio, a custom cabinetry and furniture company based in St. Paul—a match made in fabrication heaven.

Some of their favorite projects to date include Walker Art Center’s Party In/The Garden, a pared-back 2021 version of the museum’s legacy event Avant Garden. Don’t be fooled: Hardly anything about the event’s décor could be described as pared back. The women dreamed up whimsical and modern elements throughout the entire venue, including a 16-foot tree with moss-covered tiles, a ceiling covered in 36-inch balloon spheres stuffed with colored tissue paper, and resin tree swings embedded with flora.

For Galleria, the ladies reimagined the old Gabberts windows into a fashion exhibit to spotlight local BIPOC artists and designers as part of 2020’s Black Fashion Week MN. And this past February, they designed Letters of Love, an installation allowing shoppers to write and send valentines to loved ones.

As for what’s next? This spring marks Studios Moss’s first-ever collaboration with Fashion Week MN—keep your eye out for a picnic-themed runway experience in partnership with local florist and entertainment service Sip’n Bloom. studiosmoss.com