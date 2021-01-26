Stranger and Co. Gets Brick-and-Mortar Location

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Stranger and Co. shop display

Maura Doyle always dreamed of a retail space of her own. Fast-forward to 2020 (of all years!) and a transition of her online-only business, Stranger and Co., to her brick-and-mortar vision.

The shop is a haven of handmade goods—ceramics, textiles, apothecary, fashion accessories—all by brands from around the world that aren’t yet represented locally. Plus, it has a library filled with books to buy. “I love that a customer can walk in and find products and designs they’ve never seen or heard of,” says Doyle.

The design-focused shop is rooted in makers who come from historically marginalized backgrounds, with a vast majority from woman-, BIPOC-, immigrant-, and LGBTQIA-owned companies. “I strive to offer a platform for wider dissemination of work that otherwise may not be granted the same exposure as more well-known brands,” she adds.

The focus is on quality—Doyle doesn’t want something unless it’s the perfect iteration of that object. “I only carry products that I can personally vouch for and stand behind.”

Stranger and Co. joins Flirt Boutique and Six for Good within Nolan Mains in the 50th & France neighborhood.

3921 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com