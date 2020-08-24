Store Closing: Merilou

× Expand photo courtesy of Merilou Merilou Boutique

Last week Wayzata boutique Merilou owner Keaton Frees announced on Instagram that she'd come to the decision to permanently close the doors to her Lake St. brick-and-mortar due to impacts of COVID-19. Frees opened her shop back in 2014 and for six years has sold a mix of classic and contemporary pieces by brands like David Lerner, Nation LTD, Rails, MOTHER, and Pistola to women in the West Metro.

"We are definitely sad to say goodbye," says Frees, who plans to close her shop this Friday. "There are just too many unknowns in the future and it's just not the boutique experience we envisioned." As for Frees' next plans? She looks forward to slowing down a bit and focusing on her children the next couple of years before they head off to college.

Shop Merilou's selection of fashion and accessories in-store and online at 50 percent off before Frees closes the doors on August 28. 726 Lake St. E., Wayzata, merilouboutique.com