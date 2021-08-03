Store Closing: Gather

After 16 years selling a thoughtfully-curated assortment of gifts and home wares, Gather owner Michael Hagie announced he will be closing the doors to his 50th and France boutique.

According to Hagie, his decision to close isn't due to the impacts caused by COVID or the shutdown. He reports that the shop has seen "an amazing amount of business since the lockdown." Instead, Hagie is approaching the end of his lease and has made the decision to move forward.

"Early on, I chose to focus all my energies on providing a well merchandised store to a discerning customer who enjoys the personal touch of a small gift store rather than building an online presence, says Hagie, who devoted his life to his Edina boutique since moving back to the Midwest in 2005 after a retail career in New York City. "None of my vendors sold their products online, now all of them sell directly to the consumer. That makes a big difference for the retail storefront."

Until the closure, which is estimated to happen early Fall, stop by to show support and shop everything—home decor, serveware, art, apothecary, and gifts—at 30 percent off.

"This was the perfect time to let go of my baby," says Hagie. 5041 France Ave S., Edina, gatheronfrance.com