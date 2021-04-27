Good Stuff: Spring Refresh

1 of 10
pair of jeans
Hang loose. Toss aside the skinnies: ’Tis the season for a baggy jean and slouchy trouser. Balloon jeans ($128), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale. Ease out of athleisure and opt for looser-fitting bottoms with more structure.
2 of 10
pair of earrings
Ball and chain. Spherical pieces round out your accessories game. Drop earrings ($68), by Minneapolis-based Goldfine Jewelry, goldfine-jewelry.com
3 of 10
orange long sleeved shirt
Team player. Retro, tennis-inspired sportswear and details like polo collars give a nostalgic, preppy vibe. Ribbed knit ($238), by Tory Burch, Galleria
4 of 10
one clog
Return of the clog. After months of house shoes and slippers, slide into a style with a bit of height. Old-school clog ($290), by No.6, from Idun, 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul
5 of 10
pair of sunglasses
Le sport. Swap your round metal frames for a square or rectangular acetate style. Tortoise sunglasses ($145), by Warby Parker, North Loop and Galleria. It’s hip to be square: a modern spin on a vintage classic.
6 of 10
Tie-dye sweatsuit
Tie-dye for. Yes, this psychedelic print is still swirling—but now in more muted colors. Hoodie ($225) and joggers ($245), by Enza Costa, from D.NOLO, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls.
7 of 10
pink sundress
Bubblicious. Hit two trends with one piece: bubblegum pink (a key player this season) and a fuss-free maxi with texture and detail. Tiered, belted maxi ($232), by MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls. Designers and retailers prove a long length is the silhouette of the season.
8 of 10
New Balance sneaker
Retro reboots. A modern interpretation of a throwback track style. Sneakers ($90), by New Balance, from Evereve, multiple metro locations.
9 of 10
plaid blazer and pants
’70s suiting. A powerful pair, or strong when styled alone. Windowpane blazer ($498) and pant ($298), also by Tory Burch.
10 of 10
Black and white satchel
Stripe out. Fashion’s favorite color couple presents itself in the form of sleek stripes for a monochromatic look. Black-and-white-striped crossbody ($335), by Clare V., from GRAY Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior.