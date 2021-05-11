Spring in Your Step

× 1 of 6 Expand Woman running in a museum Photographs by Caitlin Abrams, modeling by Chudier with Ignite Models, styling by Claire Neviaser, hair and makeup by Fatima Olive. Blouse ($154), from MILLE, Mpls., 612-209-7364; vest ($118), by Scotch and Soda, from Serge and Jane, Edina, 612-315-4638; skirt (purchased for $8), stylist’s own, by J. Jill, from Arc’s Value Village, Bloomington, New Hope, Richfield; necklace (chain $6,400; bell $4,200), by Paul Morelli, from Max’s, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364 × 2 of 6 Expand woman standing at the top of staircase Dress ($288), from MILLE, Mpls., 612-209-7364; cardigan ($465), by Sea, from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America; shoes ($580), by Wandler, from Shopbop.com; bag ($125), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; necklace ($3,650), by Lene Vibe, from Max’s, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364 × 3 of 6 Expand Woman sitting on a bench in a museum Jumpsuit ($395), by Apiece Apart, from Grethen House, Mpls. and Edina, 952-926-8725; blouse ($415), by Raquel Allegra, from Grethen House; jacket ($170), by Karen Kane, from Statement Boutique, Mpls., 651-808-7663; mask, stylist’s own, from Anthropologie; earrings ($555), by Carrie Hoffman, from Max’s, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364; shoes ($168), from Madewell, Southdale, Mall of America, and Mpls. × 4 of 6 Expand women leaning on fountain in a museum Blouse ($158), by Faherty, from Serge and Jane, Edina, 612-315-4638; jacket ($298), from Free People, Mall of America and Galleria; pants ($124), by Pistola, from Statement Boutique, Mpls., 651-808-7663; earrings ($2,490), by Kothari, and rings ($930–$2,730), by Sirciam and ($3,900), by Barbara Heinrich, all from Max’s, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364 × 5 of 6 Expand woman standing on steps of a museum looking down Blouse ($298) and pants ($525), both by Maison de Papillon, from Queen Anna House of Fashion, Mpls., 612-354-7581; vest ($26), by Join Life, from Zara, Mall of America; coat ($650), by Sea, from Net-A-Porter.com; shoes ($470), by AGL, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; bag ($225), by Clare V., from Grethen House, Mpls. and Edina, 952-926-8725; ring ($1,510), by Jamie Joseph, from Max’s, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364 × 6 of 6 Expand woman sitting on a granite cube in front of a museum Lounge set ($198), from MILLE, Mpls., 612-209-7364; jacket (purchased for $8), stylist’s own, by Chico’s, from Arc’s Value Village, Bloomington, New Hope, Richfield; shoes ($650), by Marion Parke, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; sunglasses ($19), by A.J. Morgan, from Statement Boutique, Mpls., 651-808-7663; left-hand bracelet (purchased for $3), stylist’s own, from Arc’s Value Village; right-hand bracelets, top to bottom, by Madeline Lynne Baubles ($25), from Serge and Jane, Edina, 612-315-4638, by Raven Stoneworks ($32), from Statement Boutique, Mpls., and by Larissa Loden ($50), from Statement Boutique; brooch (purchased for $2), stylist’s own, from Arc’s Value Village; necklace ($80), from Serge and Jane Prev Next

Field Trip

Reconnect with art—and local museums.

Walker Art Center Now showing: The Paradox of Stillness: Art, Object, and Performance, which highlights more than 100 works—from an array of international artists and including live performances—that explore the idea of total stillness amid time passing.

American Swedish Institute ASI’s reopening exhibition, Papier, pairs the geometric fashion creations of Swedish paper artist Bea Szenfeld with the evocative Beaux Arts–esque illustrations of Stina Wirsén.

The Bakken Museum The Bakken’s recent major renovation awaits now that the museum’s doors have reopened with a new main exhibit, Spark, which explores how the “spark” of an idea can go on to change the world.

Paisley Park There’s a big exhibit dedicated to Prince’s signature and extravagant footwear opening this June. In the meantime, regular tours range in access, including to all three studios, private screenings of exclusive concert footage, and newly added experiences.

The Museum of Russian Art Paintings by Geli Korzhev: Soviet Idealist+Iconoclast offers a trove of Korzhev’s “social realist” oil paintings, which sought to undermine the shiny propaganda of the mid-20th-century Soviet Union and depict the true nature of life behind the Iron Curtain.

Mia The newest major exhibition, In the Presence of Our Ancestors: Southern Perspectives in African American Art, explores the art risen from the American South’s “Black Belt.”

Weisman Art Museum Explore the landscape work of early 20th-century American modernist painter Marsden Hartley in WAM’s featured exhibit Paper Mountains.

Minnesota Museum of American Art The M’s first exhibit back, Outer Experiences: Black Life in Rural and Suburban Minnesota, explores the experiences of everyday Black Minnesotans today and through history.

Special thanks to our location hosts at Minneapolis Institute of Art