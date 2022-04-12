Spring Fashion: Rainbow Brights

Move over, muted tones—saturated shades are about to steal the springtime spotlight. Fashionistas are diving into a sea of color, mixing and matching unexpected combos that pack a powerful punch, from citrus orange and sunny yellow to neon pink, lime green, and cobalt blue.

by

×

1 of 4

Sweater, shirt, purse, sandals and slacks

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

Sweater, shirt, purse, sandals and slacks

Wilfred trousers ($148) from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275; Marion Parke silk block heel ($475); Le Superbe tie-dye blouse ($225) from Bumbershute, 50th & France, 952-475-2684; Rachel Comey sweater vest ($275) from MartinPatrick3, North Loop, Mpls., 612-746-5329; Ampersand as Apostrophe top-handle tote ($399) from Requisite, North Loop, Mpls., 612-259-7387

×

2 of 4

Sun hat, dress purse, sunglasses, and sandals

Sun hat, dress purse, sunglasses, and sandals

Ulla Johnson puff-sleeve dress ($345) from Equation, 50th & France, 612-567-6633; Hereu braided-handle bag ($365) and Lack of Color floral bucket hat ($125) from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; Marion Parke slingback sandal ($450); Wild Fable sunglasses ($12), from Target, target.com

×

3 of 4

sunglasses, sandals and nail polish

sunglasses, sandals and nail polish

Hereu pink leather purse ($480) also from Pumpz; AGL block-heel sandals ($395) from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale; Marion Parke crisscross sandal ($475); Wild Fable sunglasses ($12), Tenoverten “Delancey” nail polish ($12), and Essie “In the Cab-ana” nail polish ($9) from Target

×

4 of 4

sweater, pants, sneakers and shorts

sweater, pants, sneakers and shorts

Isabel Marant open-knit sweater ($640) also from MartinPatrick3; Staud leather drawstring shorts ($225) and Essentiel Antwerp jeans ($185) also from Bumbershute; Hoff sneakers ($188) also from Requisite