Spring Fashion: Rainbow Brights

1 of 4
Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Sweater, shirt, purse, sandals and slacks
Wilfred trousers ($148) from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275; Marion Parke silk block heel ($475); Le Superbe tie-dye blouse ($225) from Bumbershute, 50th & France, 952-475-2684; Rachel Comey sweater vest ($275) from MartinPatrick3, North Loop, Mpls., 612-746-5329; Ampersand as Apostrophe top-handle tote ($399) from Requisite, North Loop, Mpls., 612-259-7387
2 of 4
Sun hat, dress purse, sunglasses, and sandals
Ulla Johnson puff-sleeve dress ($345) from Equation, 50th & France, 612-567-6633; Hereu braided-handle bag ($365) and Lack of Color floral bucket hat ($125) from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; Marion Parke slingback sandal ($450); Wild Fable sunglasses ($12), from Target, target.com
3 of 4
sunglasses, sandals and nail polish
Hereu pink leather purse ($480) also from Pumpz; AGL block-heel sandals ($395) from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale; Marion Parke crisscross sandal ($475); Wild Fable sunglasses ($12), Tenoverten “Delancey” nail polish ($12), and Essie “In the Cab-ana” nail polish ($9) from Target
4 of 4
sweater, pants, sneakers and shorts
Isabel Marant open-knit sweater ($640) also from MartinPatrick3; Staud leather drawstring shorts ($225) and Essentiel Antwerp jeans ($185) also from Bumbershute; Hoff sneakers ($188) also from Requisite