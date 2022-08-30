Good Stuff: Sporty Spice

Tennis Tote
Sunglasses
Eye Candy: Throw shade in a retro-inspired unisex frame. Garrett Leight sunglasses ($385), from Owl Optical, 4318 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-367-4106
Skirt
Pretty in Pleats: Channel your inner prep—no country club membership required. TnAction skirt ($68), from Aritzia, Mall of America, aritzia.com
Polo Dress
Varsity Stripes: An easy, breezy option for bottomless brunch. Kule polo dress ($138), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329
Fritz Polo
Summer Staple: Business casual or OOO approved. Fritz zipper polo ($99), from Hammer Made, multiple metro locations, hammermade.com
Gola Sneakers
On-trend Trainers: Whether working out or running around town, comfortable and chic kicks are a must. Gola sneaker ($102), from Enchanté, 1064 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-528-8761
Vintage Socks
Vintage Vibes: Take note from the fashion set and pair with sneakers or slides. Le Bon Shoppe socks ($14), from Parc Boutique, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966
Nylon Pouch
Girl on the Go: A pouch perfect for everyday essentials. Clare V. nylon crossbody ($95), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina
Tennis Tote
Court Carryall: A stylish must-have for those hitting the clay. Convertible tennis tote ($398), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020